This week, the Las Vegas Raiders made some big moves, firing head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Owner Mark Davis said they were relieved of their duties because the team was going in "the wrong direction."

The firings took place shortly after a rough "Monday Night Football" loss against the Detroit Lions, where the 26-14 score did not nearly reflect the struggles the Raiders, specifically their offense, had in the matchup.

This is the second time McDaniels has been fired before the end of a season, the first coming in 2010 with the Denver Broncos, after going 11-17 during his time with the team. He was 9-16 with the Raiders before he was let go.

Two of McDaniels' former quarterbacks commented on the firing, both with positive things to say about their old coach.

New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr worked with McDaniels in Vegas and commented that he can relate to how his previous head coach is feeling.

"I've been through it, and this business is so tough that we forget the human side of things," Carr said (via NFL.com). "So, my heart is for Josh and Dave and with my friends over there dealing with another change. That's -- I lost count of how many coaches it was for me at that point."

Carr, who played for six head coaches from 2014 to 2022 with the Raiders, noted that the firing can be difficult for the rest of the team as well. As someone who has gone through more than his fair share of coaching changes, he admitted that the squad will have to focus on the task at hand, rather than what happened.

"There's another change for those guys to go through -- a new scheme to learn, a new philosophy," Carr explained. "That doesn't make it easy as a player, but at the end of the day, nobody cares. You keep it pushing. I wish Dave and Josh the best. As they know, and I've told them, I wish them the absolute best. So, to see that it's hard. It breaks your heart for their families."

The 32-year-old continued, saying, "At the end of the day, it's a business," Carr said. "They know that and they'll be fine and move on. They'll have jobs in this league for sure."

Before McDaniels joined the Raiders as the head coach, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots, marking one of the many stints he had with the team.

McDaniels last run with the Patriots was from 2012 to 2021, during which he saw the end of the Tom Brady era and was in charge of the offense when the Patriots drafted Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in 2021.

Under the leadership of McDaniels, Jones landed a Pro Bowl spot in his first year in the league. Without McDaniels, it has been a different story for Jones, who is still struggling to find his rhythm in the NFL.

Jones reflected on his time with the former OC, saying, "I have a lot of respect for Josh and his family."

Like Carr, Jones noted that things like this will happen in the NFL and wished him well as he navigates the next move.

"I had a great experience with him and, like you said, we have a good relationship and it's a tough part of the business," Jones continued. "Like I said, I have a lot of respect for Josh and his family and what he's done for this place, and all that too. So, definitely, thoughts are with him."

The Patriots and Raiders faced off in Week 6, with Las Vegas coming out on top 21-17.

Since the head coach and GM firings, the Raiders also fired offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Former linebackers coach Antonio Pierce is the interim Raiders head coach.

The Raiders will play host to the New York Giants on Sunday.