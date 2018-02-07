Josh McDaniels reportedly had one big concern with taking the Colts coaching job

We may never find out all the reasons why Josh McDaniels decided to spurn Indianapolis on Tuesday, but apparently one of those reasons might have had something to do with the fact that McDaniels didn't want to work with Colts owner Jim Irsay.

According to Pro Football Talk, McDaniels had some serious "concerns" about working with Irsay. Once the Colts found out, they tried to alleviate those concerns, which led McDaniels to eventually agree to a deal. Of course, that deal was never signed and McDaniels backed out of it just hours after the Colts announced him as their head coach on their official Twitter page.

PFT also added that McDaniels didn't have really have any concerns about the health of Andrew Luck's shoulder.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Colts general manager Chris Ballard was asked if McDaniels gave him a reason for the sudden change of heart, and apparently, Ballard never got an explanation, but that's only because he never asked McDaniels about it directly.

"I didn't want the explanation. Either you're in or you're out," Ballard said. "That's his prerogative and that's his choice. He chose not to be an Indianapolis Colt."

If McDaniels was scared off by Irsay, it probably has to do with the fact that the Colts owner is known for doing whatever he wants. He regularly gives interviews about player injuries (See: Andrew Luck), and it's not crazy to think that McDaniels just didn't feel like his personality meshed well with Irsay's.

Of course, Irsay wasn't the only reason McDaniels turned down the Colts job. As ESPN.com reported on Wednesday, the Patriots also made it clear that they wanted to keep him. Apparently, Bill Belichick offered to mentor McDaniels, which played a big part in his decision to stay. The Patriots also reportedly added a few more years to his contract in order to give him more security, which was exactly what McDaniels, who has four children under 12, wanted to hear.

Basically, it seems that McDaniels had some second thoughts about working with Irsay, and once the Patriots realized that, they sat him down and gave him an offer he couldn't refuse.

On the other hand, this could all just have been a four-year plot masterminded by Belichick as a way to get revenge on the Colts for Deflategate.