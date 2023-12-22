Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore believes Justin Fields should remain the team's quarterback beyond 2023, and he's probably not alone. Fields has certainly flashed in three seasons under center, keeping Chicago competitive with both his arm and legs despite a repeatedly lackluster supporting cast. But the reality is the Bears' 2024 draft capital could leave him in a precarious position.
Currently on track to possess not only the No. 1 pick but also another top-five pick, the Bears will have a chance to reset at QB with a top prospect -- such as USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye -- if they choose. And for all of Fields' tools, there are enough factors -- like his high turnover rate, and the fact he's three years into his rookie contract -- to justify a potential swap.
Could the Bears opt instead to use those early picks to put blue-chip play-makers around Fields? Sure. Should they? It's not a crazy idea. But it's also not unreasonable to expect the Bears will at least listen to potential trade offers.
If that's the case, these teams register as logical suitors:
|1
|Since parting with Matt Ryan, they've failed to even come close to identifying a short- or long-term QB answer. If Arthur Smith sticks around as the coach, Fields could fit as a legitimate rushing threat. If Smith is gone, a new staff could just as easily tailor an offense to the QB's strengths. Either way, likely to be picking outside the top 10 in 2024, they may need to go the veteran route to secure a signal-caller. As a bonus, they've already got an improving defense, and the front office has ties to Fields; executive Ryan Pace was the Bears general manager when Chicago took him No. 11 overall in 2021.
|2
|With or without Bill Belichick, the Patriots are much more likely to address QB through the draft, where they could have a clean shot at either Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or another preferred prospect in the top three. But they had high-level staffers onsite for Fields' pre-draft workouts, and it's possible they might've targeted him in 2021 if Chicago hadn't moved up; that was, of course, the year New England drafted Mac Jones at No. 15.
|3
|Jimmy Garoppolo's future was written the minute interim coach Antonio Pierce benched him for rookie Aidan O'Connell, and while the latter has flashed on occasion, he isn't likely to prevent Las Vegas from investing in competition. If they're also picking outside the top 10, they might be better off exploring the trade market. Interim GM Champ Kelly was also part of the Bears front office that drafted Fields early in 2021.
|4
|Geno Smith just landed a new deal as their veteran starter last offseason, but his injury-riddled season may not stop Seattle from exploring younger alternatives, as team brass did around the 2023 draft. In the playoff push, they're unlikely to secure a top-five or top-10 selection to target the best of the 2024 crop, and Smith can be designated a post-June 1 cut to save $22.5 million. Remember, Pete Carroll thrived for years working with a more mobile QB in Russell Wilson.
|5
|Mike Tomlin has stood by embattled 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett through a pair of ugly, injury-littered seasons. But the Steelers' late-year struggles and frequent offensive shortcomings could finally spark a bolder dart-throw. If they're picking outside the top 10, they could easily view Fields as higher-upside competition for Pickett, with the chance to rebuild the offensive staff in a way that caters to his strengths.