Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans odds: Picks from expert who went 30-11 on NFL totals

Sunday Night Football features the second- and fourth-ranked offenses in points per game, as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Houston Texans.



The line opened at Chiefs -3, but has since dipped to -2, meaning Vegas thinks Kansas City wins by two.



The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is down 2.5 points from an open of 47.



Before you make any bets on Texans-Chiefs, you'll want to hear what Mike "Top Dog" Tierney has to say.



Last week, Tierney hammered Over 38 in the Jaguars-Jets game despite many experts saying it would be a defensive slugfest. The result: New York 23, Jacksonville 20, an easy Over.



Amazingly, it also improved Tierney's Over-Under record to 8-2 this season after he went a blistering 22-9 last year. He has a gift for picking NFL totals, and anyone who has followed his picks is up big.



Tierney knows the Chiefs have been a threat to score from anywhere on the field thanks to dynamic rookie RB Kareem Hunt and electric second-year receiver Tyreek Hill. Hunt leads the NFL in rushing yards with 502, and it's a steep drop-off to second. Hill is sixth in YAC with 129 and is lethal in open space.

SportsLine's projections are calling for 100 total yards from Hunt on Sunday Night Football. He'll also visit the end zone.

The Texans, meanwhile, just popped a franchise-record 57 points on the division-rival Tennessee Titans and their last two games have had an average of 70 total points. Rookie Deshaun Watson has nine total touchdowns and leads all QBs in rushing yards with 148. And WR DeAndre Hopkins leads the league in targets with 49, four more than any other player.



But the recent scoring outburst doesn't necessarily mean Thursday Night Football goes Over. Tierney knows the Texans have played stout defense all season long. They're sixth in yards allowed (1,166) and if you remove the Patriots game, they're giving up an average of only 10 points. Houston is second in sacks and total tackles.



And the Chiefs are in the top 10 in points allowed (19.3). If you remove their game against New England, that drops to 17. KC is also third in sacks as a team, while LB Justin Houston is sixth in the league with four.



