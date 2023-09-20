The Browns lost star running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury on Monday. Two days later, they've re-signed Chubb's former running mate, Kareem Hunt, as an emergency reinforcement. This comes after coach Kevin Stefanski declared that Chubb's in-game replacement, Jerome Ford, would serve as Cleveland's "featured back" moving forward.

So where, exactly, does the Browns' backfield stand? Who's actually positioned to take over Chubb's RB1 duties? Let's dive in.

Who will be the Browns' RB1?

Kareem Hunt is the bigger name, having spent the last four years working alongside Chubb. His new one-year contract isn't nothing, either, considering it's reportedly worth up to $4 million -- a total that would make him comparably paid to high-end backups like Jamaal Williams, Samaje Perine and even Vikings starter Alexander Mattison. He's here to contribute.

But if you're simply looking to identify which back will get the majority of touches with Chubb sidelined, it's a fairly safe bet that Jerome Ford will get the nod. Firstly, he unofficially beat out Hunt for the right to enter 2023 as Chubb's top backup, with Cleveland electing to let Hunt remain unsigned in free agency all summer. More importantly, when pressed into action Monday night, Ford looked the part against a physical Steelers defense, topping 100 yards on the ground and averaging almost seven yards per touch.

How do Ford and Hunt differ in style?

Years ago, Hunt was lauded for his shiftiness, thriving as an open-field pass catcher en route to four different 35-catch seasons with the Chiefs and Browns. His speed appeared to wane in 2022, when he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, and reportedly contributed to his quiet market this summer. Ford, on the other hand, has much less tread on the tires as a second-year player also known for his explosive burst. So, stylistically, the two aren't all that different; it's just that one is much fresher than the other.

How might Ford and Hunt split touches?

This is where it gets interesting. While Ford, 24, has more explosion than Hunt, 28, the latter has three years of experience in coach Kevin Stefanski's system, drawing almost 500 touches with the team since 2020. That history alone could give Hunt the early edge for red-zone and third-down touches. On one hand, again, it's important to remember the Browns were content to enter this season without him on the roster entirely. On the other, they wasted no time reuniting with Hunt as emergency help.

As for a likely workload divide, best-case scenario is probably 70-30 in Ford's favor, while 60-40 could end up being the normal. At any rate, on a run-centric team with a strong offensive line, both backs should get opportunities. CBS Sports Fantasy expert Jamey Eisenberg had no issue putting Ford atop his list of Week 3 waiver priorities at RB -- even with the knowledge a veteran might be joining the backfield -- touting Ford's upside and projecting him as a top-20 Fantasy RB for the remainder of 2023.