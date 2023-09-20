Kyren Williams RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 16.6 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 104 REC 6 REYDS 50 TD 4 FPTS/G 22.7 It's probably obvious at this point to start Williams, but I just want to illustrate how impressive the past two games have been for him. According to NFL.com, Williams is the first Rams player ever to score multiple touchdowns in each of his first two games of a season, something legends like Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt never accomplished. His 28 PPR points against San Francisco in Week 2 were the most against the 49ers in their past 28 games. And he's made Cam Akers irrelevant and on his way out the door in Los Angeles. This week, Williams should maintain his high level of play on Monday night at Cincinnati, and the Bengals have allowed a running back to score at least 12.2 PPR points in each of the first two games. I like Williams as a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS BUF -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 169 REC 8 REYDS 53 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.1 Cook lost out on two short-yardage touchdowns in Week 2 against Las Vegas, which went to Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, but Cook still had a breakout game against the Raiders. He had 17 carries for 123 yards and four catches for 36 yards on four targets, and he now has at least 16 total touches in each of the first two games, with eight catches on 10 targets. He's also clearly the lead running back when it comes to playing time, and the only flaw is the lack of goal-line work. The touchdowns will come, and hopefully he'll score this week against the Commanders. I like Cook as a No. 1 running back in PPR in Week 3.

Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIN -1 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 14.8 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 6 REYDS 21 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 After what happened to Mattison following Minnesota's Week 2 loss at Philadelphia, I'm rooting for him to have a big outing in Week 3 against the Chargers. Mattison, who rushed for 28 yards on eight carries and lost a first-quarter fumble against the Eagles, received racist messages after the game, which is uncalled for. I hope he shuts up everyone who is doubting him with a strong showing against the Chargers, who have allowed a running back to score at least 13.0 PPR points in each of the first two games. Mattison has the chance to be a top-15 Fantasy running back in all leagues this week.

Miles Sanders RB CAR Carolina • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 115 REC 7 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.8 It hasn't been a smooth start to the season for Sanders with his new team in Carolina. He had a quality stat line in Week 1 at Atlanta with 98 total yards on 22 touches (four catches), but he lost a fumble. Then he was limited to just 47 total yards on 17 touches (three catches) in Week 2 against New Orleans. I expect him to have a rebound game in Week 3 at Seattle, and the Seahawks have already allowed three running backs to score at least 12.6 PPR points this season, with four rushing touchdowns. As long as the Panthers can remain competitive in this game, Sanders should get around 20 total touches and have the chance to post positive production in this matchup.