The awful injury to Nick Chubb cast a pall over Week 2. Here's to a healthier and lots cleaner and more productive Week 3.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Week 3 Start and Sit calls for RB below His Waiver Wire also can direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 3 numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 3 premium projections over at Sportsline.
Running Backs
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's probably obvious at this point to start Williams, but I just want to illustrate how impressive the past two games have been for him. According to NFL.com, Williams is the first Rams player ever to score multiple touchdowns in each of his first two games of a season, something legends like Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt never accomplished. His 28 PPR points against San Francisco in Week 2 were the most against the 49ers in their past 28 games. And he's made Cam Akers irrelevant and on his way out the door in Los Angeles. This week, Williams should maintain his high level of play on Monday night at Cincinnati, and the Bengals have allowed a running back to score at least 12.2 PPR points in each of the first two games. I like Williams as a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues.
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Cook lost out on two short-yardage touchdowns in Week 2 against Las Vegas, which went to Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, but Cook still had a breakout game against the Raiders. He had 17 carries for 123 yards and four catches for 36 yards on four targets, and he now has at least 16 total touches in each of the first two games, with eight catches on 10 targets. He's also clearly the lead running back when it comes to playing time, and the only flaw is the lack of goal-line work. The touchdowns will come, and hopefully he'll score this week against the Commanders. I like Cook as a No. 1 running back in PPR in Week 3.
MIN Minnesota • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
After what happened to Mattison following Minnesota's Week 2 loss at Philadelphia, I'm rooting for him to have a big outing in Week 3 against the Chargers. Mattison, who rushed for 28 yards on eight carries and lost a first-quarter fumble against the Eagles, received racist messages after the game, which is uncalled for. I hope he shuts up everyone who is doubting him with a strong showing against the Chargers, who have allowed a running back to score at least 13.0 PPR points in each of the first two games. Mattison has the chance to be a top-15 Fantasy running back in all leagues this week.
CAR Carolina • #6
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
It hasn't been a smooth start to the season for Sanders with his new team in Carolina. He had a quality stat line in Week 1 at Atlanta with 98 total yards on 22 touches (four catches), but he lost a fumble. Then he was limited to just 47 total yards on 17 touches (three catches) in Week 2 against New Orleans. I expect him to have a rebound game in Week 3 at Seattle, and the Seahawks have already allowed three running backs to score at least 12.6 PPR points this season, with four rushing touchdowns. As long as the Panthers can remain competitive in this game, Sanders should get around 20 total touches and have the chance to post positive production in this matchup.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points in this matchup with the Bears, and they should have the chance to run the ball with success against Chicago. The last two starting running backs against the Bears -- Aaron Jones and Rachaad White -- each scored at least 21.3 PPR points. While they did a significant chunk of their scoring in the passing game, Chicago has allowed a rushing touchdown in each of the first two games. And Pacheco has five catches through two games on six targets. Pacheco has yet to score, but he has led the Chiefs backfield in snaps in each of the first two outings. This should be his best game of the season to date, and he should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We're waiting to find out if Austin Ekeler (ankle) will play in Week 3 at Minnesota, but if he's out then consider Kelley a starter in all Fantasy leagues. He had a bad game in place of Ekeler in Week 2 at Tennessee with 13 carries for 39 yards and no catches on one target, but that was a brutal matchup against the Titans. The good news is Kelley played 79 percent of the snaps, and he would once again see a hefty workload if Ekeler can't play. The Vikings did a good job in holding Rachaad White to 49 total yards in Week 1, but D'Andre Swift had 181 total yards in Week 2. If Ekeler is out, Kelley should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I actually don't mind Najee Harris this week as a low-end starter in all leagues, and Warren is right behind him as a high-end flex. And we might see Warren actually perform better than Harris -- like he did in Week 2 against Cleveland. Harris had 10 carries for 43 yards and one catch for no yards on three targets, while Warren had six carries for 20 yards and four catches for 66 yards on six targets. The playing time was still tilted in Harris' favor (57 percent to 43 percent), but Warren definitely looks more explosive. The Raiders couldn't stop Buffalo's running backs in Week 2 as James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray combined for 30 carries, 178 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and six catches for 45 yards on six targets through the air. Pittsburgh would be smart to lean on Harris and Warren in this matchup.
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
In the first game without J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) in Week 2 at Cincinnati, Gus Edwards had 10 carries for 62 yards and scored a touchdown with no targets, but Hill actually operated as the No. 1 running back for the Ravens. He had 11 carries for 41 yards and caught three passes for 12 yards on three targets, and he played 57 percent of the snaps compared to 43 percent for Edwards. We'll see what happens in Week 3 against the Colts, but both guys should be considered flex options, with Hill's value higher in PPR. If Edwards doesn't score a touchdown then he will likely have an empty stat line given his lack of work in the passing game.
DET Detroit • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I wish we could say all the running back touches for the Lions in Week 3 were going to Jahmyr Gibbs with David Montgomery (thigh) not expected to play, but we know that's not likely to happen. Dan Campbell will lean on Reynolds, and he could be a surprise Fantasy option against the Falcons. Through two games, Montgomery is averaging 19 touches a game, and I wouldn't be shocked if Reynolds had more carries than Gibbs in this outing. Gibbs should be locked into your lineups as a top-tier Fantasy option, but Reynolds is a potential flex. Keep in mind that Montgomery has rushed for a touchdown in each of the first two games, so Reynolds could fall into the end zone against Atlanta at home.
NO New Orleans • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Jamaal Williams (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Week 3 at Green Bay, but Miller should make his NFL debut. The rookie from TCU missed the first two weeks of the season with a hamstring injury, but Miller is now looking at a potential workhorse role with Williams hurt and Alvin Kamara still suspended for one more game. Most likely, Miller will work in a committee with Tony Jones and Taysom Hill, but there's a lot of upside if Miller gets the majority of snaps against the Packers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs. It's risky to trust Miller in his first NFL outing, but I like him as a flex in this matchup.
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Hall is still too risky to trust right now heading into Week 3 against the Patriots. He was great in Week 1 against Buffalo with 147 total yards on just 11 touches, but he was miserable in Week 2 at Dallas with four carries for 9 yards and no catches on two targets. He's played fewer snaps than Dalvin Cook in each of the first two games, which will hopefully change soon, but the Jets are being cautious with Hall coming back from last year's knee injury. New England was trounced by Raheem Mostert in Week 2 for 127 total yards and two touchdowns, but the Patriots were daring Miami to run to protect against the Dolphins passing game. The Jets passing game isn't scaring anyone right now with Zach Wilson under center, so Hall could have another game with poor production in Week 3.
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Moss was exceptional in Week 2 at Houston with 18 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 19 yards on four targets. He played 98 percent of the snaps, and it was awesome to see the Colts lean on him. But the Ravens defense is a step up in competition compared to the Texans, and Baltimore so far has held Dameon Pierce to 47 total yards and Joe Mixon to 95 total yards in two games, without a touchdown. Moss will likely be somewhere in the middle, making him a flex play at best in Week 3.
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Dillon was a huge disappointment in Week 2 at Atlanta with Aaron Jones (hamstring) out. Dillon had 15 carries for 55 yards and one catch for 8 yards on one target, and he's now struggled in consecutive weeks despite getting at least 15 total touches in each outing. We don't know if Jones will return in Week 3 against New Orleans, but I would only use Dillon as a flex in all leagues, even if he remains the starter. The Saints have yet to allow a running back to score in two games against Derrick Henry and Miles Sanders, and Dillon has been unimpressive so far to start the season.
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pierce is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but he's been a bust so far in two games this year. Against the Ravens and Colts, Pierce has combined for 26 carries for 69 yards and four catches for 13 yards on six targets. It's not all his fault since the Texans offensive line has been a mess due to injuries, but the results have been terrible for Fantasy managers. We'll see if he can turn things around in Week 3 against the Jaguars, who have yet to allow a rushing touchdown or a running back to gain more than 70 total yards, although they've only played the Colts and Chiefs. Pierce went off against Jacksonville last year in his lone meeting with 113 total yards and a touchdown on 29 total touches (three catches), and we would love to see him do that again in Week 3. For now, consider Pierce just a flex in most formats.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Robinson has been fantastic so far to start the season, scoring 13.6 PPR points in Week 1 against Arizona and 28.9 PPR points in Week 2 at Denver. He has three total touchdowns over that span, but I'm worried that Robinson could be in for a letdown this week. Buffalo gave up some big plays to Breece Hall in Week 1, and he had 147 total yards on 11 total touches. But the Bills also clamped down on Josh Jacobs last week for nine carries for minus-2 yards and five catches for 51 yards on six targets. If the Commanders are chasing points this week then we could see more of Antonio Gibson and less of Robinson, who might need to score a touchdown to save his Fantasy value. He's still a flex option in the majority of leagues, but don't be surprised if he struggles in Week 3 against the Bills.