The Baltimore Ravens will be without franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers, per ESPN. On Friday, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that "it looks like it's going to be Tyler [Huntley] on Sunday" as Jackson continues to deal with a knee injury he suffered last week against the Broncos.

While Jackson is reportedly out, the Ravens are welcoming back several key players who have missed significant time this season. Team team activated running back J.K. Dobbins and safety Marcus Williams, who have missed a combined 13 games this season. Starting offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is also back in the fold after missing the past two games with an injury.

Jackson did appear to be somewhat of a long shot to play due to that knee injury, but Harbaugh did say earlier this week that the quarterback's ailment is not season-ending and is more "week to week." Jackson did not practice at all this week and is officially listed as doubtful.

This will be the first game Jackson has missed this season, but Huntley did see extensive work in last week's win. After Jackson departed in the first half, Huntley completed 27 of his 32 throws for 187 yards passing and an interception to help the club move to 8-4. He also rushed 10 times for 41 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

On top of that experience last week, Huntley started four games for the Ravens when Jackson was sidelined last season. In those four starts, Baltimore went 1-3 and Huntley threw for 772 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. On the ground, he logged 239 yards and two more scores.

These next few weeks are vital to Baltimore's playoff positioning, so this injury to Jackson comes at a less-than-ideal time. Currently, the Ravens are in first place in the AFC North at 8-4, but the Bengals are right on their heels at 8-4 and favored against the Browns on Sunday. If Pittsburgh gets the better of the Huntley-led Ravens and Cincinnati takes care of business against Cleveland, we'll see a shift in the standings.