Lamar Jackson is likely the MVP for what he has done as a quarterback this season, but it turns out he would make a decent wide receiver as well. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback caught his own pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for what NFL on CBS analyst Tony Romo called one of the greatest plays he's ever seen.

Jackson threw a pass on 2nd-and-5 and it was batted by Chiefs safety Justin Reid. The QB kept his eye on the ball and ran towards it as it fell. It looked like it could end in an interception, with a few Chiefs defenders in the area, but Jackson was there to keep the play alive for the Ravens, giving us a contender for the highlight of the season.

After catching his own pass, Jackson kept running for the first down and more.

Here is a look at the wild play:

The 13-yard play was the longest completion by a player to himself in any game since December 20, 1998, when New York Giants' Kent Graham threw a 16-yard pass to himself. That pass was also against Kansas City.

The last time a quarterback threw a pass to himself in the playoffs was Baker Mayfield in 2020, but it resulted in negative yardage.

Here is a look at quarterbacks who have thrown a pass to themselves in the playoffs, since 1991, from our CBS Sports research team:

For the Ravens on Sunday, despite Jackson's heroics, the drive did not result in any points and they were forced to punt.

