Le'Veon Bell rumors: Colts out, Ravens among 'several suitors' for star RB during NFL free agency

The Le'Veon Bell sweepstakes has been a cool effort so far in free agency, with no buzz about the former Steelers running back on Monday. That's starting to change on Tuesday, with Bell's name being mentioned amongst a number of different teams, as "several suitors" are reportedly pursuing the star running back.

Bell, who sat out all of 2018 after the Steelers franchise tagged him for the second year in a row, wants to command a monster deal, and with multiple teams in pursuit of his services, he should be able to do just that.

One team that won't be involved in the process? The Colts, who are not chasing Bell according to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Indy has more cap space than anyone in the NFL -- over $93 million heading into free agency -- but GM Chris Ballard made it pretty clear during the combine that he didn't view a guy like Bell as a fit for the Indianapolis locker room.

The Colts were one of six teams listed by ESPN's Josina Anderson on television when discussing Bell's possible landing spots on Tuesday, mentioning the Jets, Colts, Ravens, Packers, Texans and Bills as teams that could end up signing Bell.

Notably not on that list: the Raiders and 49ers, both of whom have a substantial amount of cap space available to work with and crank up Bell's value.

Peter King of NBC Sports confirms the presence of "several suitors" for Bell, but also noted he would be extremely surprised if the Ravens were the top team in terms of money offered to Bell.

As @JosinaAnderson reports, several suitors for Bell. Re @Ravens, I’d be stunned if they were highest bidder. — Peter King (@peter_king) March 12, 2019

Presumably if the Ravens were to land Bell, it would be partially for him to extract revenge on the Steelers, who he would play twice a year if he was in Baltimore. The idea of Bell taking less money just to destroy the Steelers multiple times per season is pretty outstanding just in terms of its pure pettiness.

Bell previously tweeted that he's struggling with the decisions, leading many to wonder who might be looking at signing him.

I’m sooooo torn right now 😩😩😩😩...decisions — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 11, 2019

The Packers and Texans would be the more surprising teams on that list of suitors for Bell. The Packers have been making it rain in free agency already this offseason, signing multiple players on the defensive side of the ball, including former Ravens pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, Bears safety Adrian Amos and Redskins pass rusher Preston Smith. Green Bay isn't messing around and might be willing to just shove all in on this coming season and the late years of Aaron Rodgers' prime. Adding Bell in Green Bay would be wild. It feels far-fetched but this is a new front office.

Houston has defensive needs to fill after losing several players (Tyrann Mathieu, Kareem Jackson, Kevin Johnson) in the early stages of free agency and certainly needs to work on the offensive line, but Bell and Deshaun Watson would be a delight to watch. Bell would also ease the burden on the offensive line with his receiving prowess. Maybe Bill O'Brien could stop running Watson near the goal line too.

And I think you could add the Bills to a surprising team as well, considering they just signed Frank Gore to a one-year, $2 million deal, fortifying their backfield which already featured LeSean McCoy (30 years old). What Buffalo needs is more running backs!

My guess is it comes down to the Jets and Ravens, with the Jets willing to outspend Baltimore by a decent amount. Don't sleep on Oakland or San Francisco swooping in as a potential mystery team here, but the smart money still remains on New York to make a big, splashy play for another free agent to help out Sam Darnold as the front office continues to feel pressure to win right now.