Whenver you pass Tom Brady in the NFL record book, you know you're doing something right and that's exactly what Jared Goff did on Thursday night.

During the Lions' 21-20 upset win over the Chiefs, Goff made it through the game without throwing an interception, which is notable, because he's now put together one of the longest streaks in NFL history without throwing a pick.

The Lions quarterback closed out the 2022 season by making 324 straight pass attempts without throwing an interception. If you add that to the 35 passes that Goff threw against the Chiefs, that means veteran QB has now thrown 359 straight passes without an interception, which is the third-longest streak in NFL history.

The third-longest streak previously belonged to Brady, but Goff passed him on Thursday. Between the 2010 and 2011 seasons, Brady once went 358 pass attempts without throwing a pick while playing for the Patriots.

By moving up to third, Goff is now inching closer to the all-time NFL record, which is held by Aaron Rodgers. Besides Rodgers, the only other player ahead of Goff is Brady. If you're wondering how that's possible, it's because Brady held the second and third-longest streaks in NFL history.

Goff has passed Patriots QB Tom Brady on the all-time list, but he's still behind Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

Here's a look at the top-five longest streaks in NFL history without throwing an interception:

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: 402 pass attempts (2018)

2. Tom Brady, Buccaneers: 399 pass attempts (2022)

3. Jared Goff, Lions: 359 pass attempts (2022-23)

4. Tom Brady, Patriots: 358 pass attempts (2010-11)

5. Derek Carr, Raiders: 332 pass attempts (2018)

Goff will have to throw 41 more passes without an interception to pass Brady for second place on the list. If he wants to break Rodgers' record, he'll have to attempt 44 more passes without throwing a pick.

If Goff can make it through the Lions' next two games without throwing an interception, there's a good chance he'll end up breaking the record. The Lions will be at home in each of the next two weeks with games against the Seahawks (Week 2) and Falcons (Week 3).

Goff hasn't thrown an interception since Week 9 of the 2022 season, when he threw one in a win over the Packers.

Against the Chiefs, Goff never really came close to throwing a pick on a night where he completed 22 of 35 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown. Goff has kept his streak alive even though he's not exactly playing it safe. Not only is he making some challenging throws, but he's completing them.

With the win over the Chiefs, Goff is now 2-0 in his career against Patrick Mahomes and the Lions QB could soon have even more to brag about if he breaks the record for most pass attempts without an interception.