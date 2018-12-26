Marcus Mariota says a nerve injury made his 'whole right side numb and tingly'

Marcus Mariota's status for the Tennessee Titans' win-and-you're-in Week 17 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts is officially up in the air, but judging by what he said on the radio this week, it seems like we should not expect to see him out there. During an interview with WGFX-FM in Tennessee, Mariota described his injury as a nerve injury and that it "basically sent my whole right side numb and tingly," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Titans QB Marcus Mariota tells WGFX-FM in Tennessee that “basically sent my whole right side numb and tingly” after his injury. He describes it as a nerve injury and the team added a QB. This all doesn’t sound great for his availability this Sunday vs #Colts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2018

Those do not exactly sound like the words of a quarterback who is going to be on the field Sunday against the Colts. Mariota left the Titans' Week 16 game with an injury that was described at the time as a stinger. He was relieved by Blaine Gabbert, who closed out the victory for Tennessee.

Gabbert would presumably start for the Titans if Mariota can't go, just as he did when Mariota missed time earlier this season. Gabbert has started two games this season and has appeared in three others in relief of Mariota after the Titans' starter was injured. Mariota has generally had an up-and-down campaign between injuries, even if he ended up appearing in 14 of 15 games so far. He had previously missed six games during the first four years of his career and has played while banged up several times as well.

Whether they may the playoffs or not, the Titans should consider bringing in a stronger backup option behind Mariota in the future (assuming they don't cut him rather than keeping him on his fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury) so that they are not stuck with Gabbert types in the event Mariota misses time.