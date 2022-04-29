Before the Eagles struck a blockbuster deal with the Titans to land Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown, the Cardinals made their own draft-night splash for a big-name pass target, acquiring Marquise "Hollywood" Brown from the Ravens just three years after Baltimore spent a first-round pick on the latter. It was a stunner, considering both the Cardinals and Ravens have young quarterbacks approaching the end of their respective rookie deals, and both clubs seemingly have eyes on contending.

So which side won the "Hollywood" deal? Here's how we'd grade the trade:

Full trade terms: The Cardinals traded a first-round pick (No. 23) to the Ravens in exchange for Marquise Brown and a third-round pick (No. 100).

Cardinals: A

They may or may not be in good long-term standing with QB Kyler Murray, but here's a great way to fast-track a resolution: get the young signal-caller an old friend from their college days, not to mention one whose deep speed should enable Arizona to once again boast one of the game's most explosive passing offenses. Just 24, Brown is an ascending talent out wide, improving his yardage total over his three NFL seasons. He's also under a reasonable contract through 2023 thanks to the fifth-year option, and even if he were to request an extension a la A.J. Brown down the line, Arizona could afford to make him their long-term No. 1.

With Christian Kirk departing via free agency, Brown's arrival allows the aging A.J. Green to slide back into more of a rotational role behind DeAndre Hopkins and takes pressure off Rondale Moore as the presumptive No. 3. It's a truly sensible gamble, potentially solving a slew of issues at once. Not only are the Cards potentially placating their star QB, who's angling for his own payday and will benefit from an additional deep threat, but they're getting a possible long-term playmaker at a premium position.

Ravens: C-

Lamar Jackson has already hinted he's displeased with the move, and understandably so. Let's set aside the possibility that Jackson takes this deeply to heart and carries his frustrations into already-stagnant contract negotiations with the team. Even still, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for Baltimore, unless a follow-up Deebo Samuel blockbuster is lurking? Every other contender, particularly in the AFC, has spent 2022 loading up. And yes, the Ravens have made some smart moves elsewhere -- Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton should make their secondary a force again, and incoming rookie Tyler Linderbaum should help Lamar stay upright. But who is Jackson throwing to in 2022, a pivotal year for him to prove his passing growth?

Rashod Bateman was a first-round pick just a year ago, but besides him, the Ravens have Devin Duvernay and James Proche III headlining their receiving corps. Keeping "Hollywood" may have entailed paying him big bucks in a year, but was the swap-out to land Linderbaum worth it considering the current state of the offense? Especially after the team already added veteran lineman Morgan Moses for added trench depth in free agency? Whether or not Brown was a bona fide No. 1 in their eyes, he still represented a pivotal piece of the lineup for a team seemingly in the hunt for a title.