Melvin Gordon trade rumors: Eagles reportedly offered deal involving Jordan Howard, pick swap

The Los Angeles Chargers apparently wasted no time putting Melvin Gordon on the trade block after tabling contract extension talks with the star running back, and the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly took a swing at landing the two-time Pro Bowler.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Eagles were the only team to propose a deal for Gordon in recent days, offering former Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard and a swap of mid-round draft picks in exchange for the disgruntled ball-carrier. Trade talks between the Eagles and Chargers were "more conceptual" than serious on Philly's end, per Breer, and L.A. "obviously said no."

The Eagles' offer, while notable considering how much Philadelphia already invested in the RB spot this offseason, jibes with how personnel chief Howie Roseman does business. Roseman told area reporters earlier in the week the team considers "anyone who is available at any level," and ESPN's Tim McManus said Wednesday the Eagles "put feelers out" not only for a deal involving Gordon but also new Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney and new Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy.

Howard is penciled in as the team's starting RB for Week 1 after coming over via trade with the Chicago Bears this offseason, but he will be a free agent after 2019 and figures to be supplanted by second-round draft pick Miles Sanders at some point in the near future. Corey Clement and Darren Sproles round out the Eagles' RB depth chart but have uncertain futures in Philadelphia beyond this year.

As for Gordon, who first declared publicly back in July that he would steer clear of the Chargers without a new contract, Breer said Wednesday "there just hasn't been much action" regarding the former first-rounder in early trade talks. L.A. general manager Tom Telesco has already announced he won't renegotiate Gordon's contract until after the 2019 season, and teams are apparently hesitant to part with the kind of draft capital the Chargers are seeking for his services, not to mention the kind of money Gordon will ultimately want from whichever team acquires him.