Chargers tabling extension talks with Melvin Gordon until after the season

If Melvin Gordon is going to play for the Chargers this season, it'll be on the running back's fifth-year option.

While speaking to reporters on a conference call on Sunday, Los Angeles general manager Tom Telesco replayed that extension talks with Gordon, who is currently holding out for a new contract, will be suspended until after the season.

"With the regular season now here, we have informed his representatives that discussions regarding contract extensions will be postponed until the conclusion of this season," Telesco said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. "So when or if Melvin reports, he'll play this season on his current contract."

This latest development does jibe with CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora's latest reporting on the situation. He noted on Saturday that things have gotten to the point where Gordon's "star down" with the Chargers is going to leak into the regular season. This also comes off the heels of Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network revealing that the team has given Gordon's representatives permission to seek a trade.

This is quite the 180 degree turn from how this saga originally developed. At the start, the Chargers refused Gordon's camp from finding a trade partner and even offered him a contract that would pay the veteran back around $10 million per year. Gordon declined that original offer, seeking a bigger payday.

Now that the floodgates are open, Gordon can search for a new team. The potential wrench is that situation is finding a club that is willing to not only pay Gordon, but also give up assets to acquire him. If Gordon cannot find a team to do that and the veteran eventually reports to the Chargers, he's set to make $5.6 million under that fifth year option for 2019. After that, Gordon will become an unrestricted free agent as long as L.A. doesn't place the franchise tag on him.

As for the here and now, Gordon remains away from the Chargers, a team that is ready to enter the 2019 season with Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the backfield.