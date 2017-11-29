Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib see their fight suspensions reduced to one game
The Broncos and Raiders got good news on Tuesday
Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib's fight on Sunday wasn't as costly as initially thought. It turns out they won't be forced to serve the entirety of their two-game suspensions.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that both of their suspensions have been trimmed to one game. The NFL confirmed the report.
So, Crabtree will miss the Raiders' game against the Giants on Sunday, but will be eligible for their Week 14 game against the Chiefs. And Talib will miss the Broncos' game against the Dolphins, but will return for their Week 14 game against the Jets. That's good news for two teams that both need a whole lot to go right to get themselves back into the playoff picture.
The fight -- not the first incident between the two players in the past calendar year, keep in mind -- occurred during the first quarter of the Raiders' 21-14 victory against the Broncos on Sunday. If you missed it, you missed one of the bigger fights you'll see in the NFL.
