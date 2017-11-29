Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib see their fight suspensions reduced to one game

Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib's fight on Sunday wasn't as costly as initially thought. It turns out they won't be forced to serve the entirety of their two-game suspensions.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that both of their suspensions have been trimmed to one game. The NFL confirmed the report.

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks reduced suspension of Michael Crabtree from 2 games to 1 game. Appeals officer James Thrash reduced suspension of Aqib Talib from 2 games to 1 game. Brooks & Thrash jointly appointed by NFL &NFLPA — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 29, 2017

So, Crabtree will miss the Raiders' game against the Giants on Sunday, but will be eligible for their Week 14 game against the Chiefs. And Talib will miss the Broncos' game against the Dolphins, but will return for their Week 14 game against the Jets. That's good news for two teams that both need a whole lot to go right to get themselves back into the playoff picture.

The fight -- not the first incident between the two players in the past calendar year, keep in mind -- occurred during the first quarter of the Raiders' 21-14 victory against the Broncos on Sunday. If you missed it, you missed one of the bigger fights you'll see in the NFL.

Raiders Broncos fight pic.twitter.com/9vqhJ7HSjz — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) November 26, 2017

Crabtree and Talib 2.0 pic.twitter.com/vPBngrIrKv — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) November 26, 2017

Both players were ejected from the game. Raiders offensive lineman Gabe Jackson also got thrown out for making contact with an official.

The Raiders also could be without starting wideout Amari Cooper on Sunday. Cooper left last week's game with a concussion after taking a brutal hit. At 5-6, the Raiders can't afford to drop many winnable games from here on out, but they'll face a tough challenge if Cooper can't play.