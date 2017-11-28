Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib get two-game suspensions without pay for fighting
The Raiders receiver and Broncos cornerback were each given two game suspensions
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib were each suspended two games for fighting, the NFL announced on Monday night.
Specifically, the two players, who were ejected from the Raiders win over Denver on Sunday afternoon, were suspended by NFL VP of Football Ops Jon Runyan for violations of the unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules. They are both suspended without pay.
For the second straight season, Crabtree and Talib were involved in an on-field skirmish, with Talib ripping Crabtree's chain off his body for the second straight season as well. Talib, who was later escorted off the field by Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, blamed Crabtree for the brawl that ensued.
In a letter from Runyan, Crabtree was informed that his suspension stemmed from when he "punched a Broncos opponent Chris Harris in the midsection, resulting in him being removed from the game."
"Then, on the subsequent play, you blocked a different Broncos opponent (Aqib Talib) into the sidelines beyond the yellow media border, well after the play was over," Runyan added in his letter. "Your actions triggered a melee and endangered various sideline and League personnel, including one of our Game Officials who was injured trying to maintain control of the situation. Finally, during the ensuing altercation, you grabbed and twisted that same opponent's facemask and threw a punch at him…Such actions have no place in this game, engender ill will between teams, and lead to further confrontations."
In the letter to Talib, Runyan pointed out that for the second consecutive year, the Broncos cornerback yanked off Crabtree's chain.
"First, while competing on the field of play, you deliberately ripped your opponent's chain from his neck just as you did last year when you played against him," Runyan wrote in the letter. "Then, when the two of you went to the ground after a subsequent play, you aggressively removed his helmet and threw it in his direction, endangering him and various sideline personnel in the near vicinity. Finally, once you were momentarily separated from your opponent, you again engaged him and threw a punch…Such actions have no place in this game, engender ill will between teams, and lead to further confrontations."
Crabtree will miss games against the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs and will be eligible to return to the Raiders active roster on Monday, December 11.
Talib will miss games against the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets and be eligible to return on Monday, December 11 as well.
