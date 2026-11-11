Dante Moore, Julian Sayin, CJ Carr, LaNorris Sellers -- what do all four of those quarterbacks have in common? Well none of them appear in this mock draft because all of them have more years of eligibility. With Sayin and Carr I think physical development and mastery are needed for them to get drafted where they want to. For Moore it's a full healthy season after his scary head injury last weekend. And for Sellers, well, there's a lot that needs to change.
While those four returning to school makes this "loaded" quarterback class far less exciting, the draft is still loaded at other positions -- especially the ones that get paid the big bucks. Three receivers, two offensive tackles, and two edge rushers go within the top 10 of what's shaping up to be a blue-chip-heavy draft class.
That certainly bodes well for teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, who picked up some top-end draft capital in the weeks leading up to the NFL trade deadline. They now join the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns as teams with multiple first-round picks in the 2027 draft. Tennessee, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Arizona Cardinals also picked up second-round picks over the last few weeks. With the dust settled after the deadline, let's take a look at how those new picks are being spent.
One last thing, and this is important: The draft order was determined using the reverse Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets have three first-round picks: their own, the Cowboys' from the Quinnen Williams trade and the Colts' from the Sauce Gardner trade. The Cowboys have the Packers' selection from the Micah Parsons trade. The Browns have the Rams' first from the Myles Garrett trade. There have also been a total of 18 trades made before the deadline, nine of which involved picks in the first three rounds of this draft.
OK, let's get to it!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
Even if we were doing trades in this mock draft, I couldn't in good conscience have the Chargers pass up on Smith. He's that special of a talent. No need to stockpile other picks, Smith moves the needle that much.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dylan Stewart EDGE
South Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
You'd love to upgrade the pass-protection for Cam Ward, but there's not a can't-miss left tackle staring them in the face here. After trading away their Jeffery Simmons, there's no pass-rusher in Tennessee that opposing defenses fear anymore. Stewart could change that…in time. I don't know if he's the immediate impact rusher you'd hope to get with a pick like this, but he's such a freaky athlete that it's very easy to see him developing into one on his rookie deal.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Oklahoma State • Soph • 6'3" / 215 lbs
With Malik Willis going to IR Tuesday, the chances the Dolphins are the de facto landing spot for QB1 only go up. Mestemaker is that QB1 with special throws that litter his tape on a weekly basis. Now, he has a penchant for putting the ball in harm's way that I think evaluators will forgive because 1.) He makes up for it with explosives, and 2.) He didn't start in high school, but it's worth noting.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
CJ Carr QB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Carr feels like a perfect fit for a Jets offense that is currently overflowing with pass-catchers. The Notre Dame quarterback is very much a facilitator, but that's all New York needs with all the weapons they have offensively. What I love about Carr is that he doesn't take sacks (two all season) or throw picks (one all season).
Round 1 - Pick 5
Arch Manning QB
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
Oh, this would be fun! It's games like Saturday against Missouri that make me unable to quit Manning's sky-high potential. Those 43 dropbacks looked like an NFL quarterback. He's shown more than enough to be worth taking the chance on, even if Jalen Hurts is back healthy in 2027 for a rebuilding Eagles franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 197 lbs
What a dream scenario for the Jets, ticking off their two biggest needs in the top-10. Moore is a blue-chip cornerback prospect who would fit in Aaron Glenn's scheme or whoever's scheme, for that matter.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Colin Simmons EDGE
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 246 lbs
The Commanders would finally have a feared pass-rusher for the first time since they traded away Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the same deadline in 2023. Simmons is a very skilled speed-rusher with six more career sacks than anyone else in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Indiana • Jr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
Becker is the perfect replacement for what the Bucs offense has been missing without Mike Evans. The outside deep threat that creates space for everyone else. His ball skills are second-to-none in the class as he's never dropped a pass in college.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs
Mike LaFleur may not have much time at the helm, given how this season has gone, so I have him opting for the most NFL-ready quarterback at this spot. Chambliss is an outstanding athlete with a cannon for an arm who can attack downfield in the NFL. He could very easily have a Russell Wilson-esque career arc.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tennessee • Jr • 6'2" / 305 lbs
Gilliam would be a darn-near clone of Grady Jarrett for the Falcons. His ability to get into the backfield consistently would make the Falcons' front four one of the most feared in the NFL once they're back at full strength.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Aireontae Ersery has been adequate at left tackle, but ideally you'd set your sights a little higher when trying to protect your franchise in C.J. Stroud. Seaton is an elite athlete for the position who just needs his play strength to catch up.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Chris Cole LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Cole has nothing short of elite range for an off-ball linebacker. He can close to the flats faster than most defensive backs. It's a sight to behold. With his body type, he more than has the potential to become a hybrid rusher in time, as well. Harold Fannin isn't scoring in overtime if Cole is in that game.
From Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 13
Will Echoles DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Fitting that the Jets would use this pick to take Echoles as he's a very similar style of player to Quinnen Williams. While the Ole Miss defensive tackle isn't near Williams's level as a pass-rusher, he's already a high-end playmaker against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'7" / 242 lbs
Declan Doyle has shown his creativity as a schemer in year one and adding a talent like Green would only give him more flexibility. That's because Green looks like an NBA small forward with one of the biggest catch radii you'll ever seen. Unlike his sophomore season, Green has a power element to his game this fall and can hold his own as a blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Harris has been one of college football's biggest risers. He went from balling out at Hawaii in 2025 to balling out at LSU this season as he's taking to task college football's best corners. He's a fluid-mover with exceptional body control as both a route-runner and ball-carrier.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Moore's draft stock took a hit with a concussion-shortened 2026 season, but the Browns are more than desperate enough to still take a chance on him. His gorgeous deep ball would pair perfectly with the burgeoning young Browns receiving corps.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
This would be a dream scenario for the Seahawks. Cornerback Josh Jobe has been the obvious weak link in the secondary, leading the team in yards and touchdowns allowed. Hampton would be larger, more physical presence that would fit the ethos of the Seahawks defense.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 18
Will Heldt EDGE
Clemson • Sr • 6'6" / 260 lbs
Heldt is a massive nearly 6-foot-7 edge-rusher who's only gotten better every single season of his career. He has shorter arms which could cause him to slip in the draft, but he makes up for it with tremendous body control for a man that size.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Devan Thompkins EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 300 lbs
The Panthers continue to try to stockpile defensive linemen. This time they get a defender with inside-outside versatility although Thompkins has flourished with the move to more edge this year at Alabama. His power shines with a head of steam and is difficult to stop when paired with his agility.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Greg Johnson IOL
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Johnson has three-position inside versatility, which will come in handy given how banged up the Patriots offensive line has been this season. Yes, that's three straight first-round offensive linemen for New England, but they have to protect their franchise quarterback better.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 21
Lance Heard OT
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Heard fits what the Cowboys want to be up front too well for them to pass up on him. He's a flat-out bully in the run game who'd move people with ease on deuce blocks with Tyler Booker. It's taken the former five-star a while to get going in his college career, but he's flourishing in Kentucky.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Cam Coleman WR
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 204 lbs
Coleman's 2026 season hasn't gone as expected, but he's still such a talented athlete that I can't see him falling too far. For a downfield passing team like the Giants, he'd be perfect. With Malik Nabers drawing a lot of attention, Coleman can consistently get behind corners one-on-one.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Robinson is a supreme athlete at corner who would be perfect for Al Golden's defense. He'd also fill a massive need across from DJ Turner in the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
We've been thinking for half a decade about whether the Chiefs will finally find their Travis Kelce replacement, and I buy in every season. Johnson could make sense here for his blocking prowess as much as his receiving. With the Chiefs becoming more run-heavy than ever, Johnson would be a value add, even as a TE2.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kade Pieper IOL
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Pieper is the logical next step to keep the Jason Kelce-Cam Jurgens style of center going. He's undersized, but absurdly athletic. Even though he's well under 300 pounds, he consistently generates movement with his ability to out-leverage larger defensive tackles.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Sebastian Cheeks EDGE
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 243 lbs
Cheeks is a decidedly Steelers kind of edge-rusher. And not just because he went to Wisconsin. Cheeks is a edge-bending speed rusher who already has the refined rush plans of an NFL veteran. With TJ Watt slowing down, it couldn't hurt to have another infusion of talent off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Collins has been college football's stingiest cornerback this season, with under 100 yards allowed all year. His makeup speed is a sight to behold as he plays with no fear of getting beaten deep.
Round 1 - Pick 28
KJ Duff WR
Rutgers • Jr • 6'6" / 225 lbs
With Jordan Addison hitting free agency, the Vikings will be in need of a WR2. Duff looks perfect for that role - especially if they retain Kirk Cousins next year. Duff may be a big body, but he can get downfield and haul in passes over smaller corners.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Utah • Sr • 6'8" / 305 lbs
The tackle position at Utah hasn't seen a dip despite losing two first-rounders, in large part due to the play of Williams. He's a tall, long-levered tackle with light feet to mirror speed. With an aging tackle duo, the Broncos would be wise to plan for the future.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kelley Jones CB
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Robert Saleh gets his new version of Sauce Gardner in his defense. While Jones isn't quite as fluid, he's bigger and longer than the former Jets cornerback. He gives the Titans at least one trustworthy option at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Sr • 6'7" / 325 lbs
Goosby's stock is in freefall after suffering a serious knee injury that ended his season. Like Josh Simmons before him, though, Goosby is too talented to let fall out of the first round if his recovery is on track.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Boubacar Traore EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Traore is a box-ticker athlete with pretty much everything you could want at the position. He's still a work in progress as a technician, but his addition would give Buffalo a healthy rotation at the position.
Round 2
|33
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Justin Scott
|DT
|Miami (FL)
|34
|Miami Dolphins
|Kingston Lopa
|S
|Cal
|35
|Tennessee Titans
|Anthony Boswell
|C
|Houston
|36
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Nick Marsh
|WR
|Indiana
|37
|New York Jets
|Jordan Ross
|DE
|LSU
|38
|Indianapolis Colts
|Bear Alexander
|DT
|Oregon
|39
|Washington Commanders
|Jadan Baugh
|RB
|Florida
|40
|Arizona Cardinals
|Elijah Page
|OT
|USC
|41
|Atlanta Falcons
|Trevor Lauck
|OT
|Iowa
|42
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Darian Mensah
|QB
|Miami (FL)
|43
|New Orleans Saints
|Tavion Gadson
|DT
|Kentucky
|44
|Arizona Cardinals (via Houston)
|Deuce Alexander
|WR
|Ole Miss
|45
|Baltimore Ravens
|A'Mauri Washington
|DT
|Oregon
|46
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Vicari Swain
|CB
|South Carolina
|47
|Pittsburgh Steelers (via Dallas)
|Earnest Greene
|OL
|Georgia
|48
|Seattle Seahawks
|Junior Sherrill
|WR
|Vanderbilt
|49
|Los Angeles Rams
|Sammy Omosigho
|LB
|UCLA
|50
|Cleveland Browns
|Jalen Mayo
|CB
|Houston
|51
|Carolina Panthers
|Dayden Green
|DE
|Missouri
|52
|New England Patriots
|Dom Nichols
|DE
|Michigan
|53
|Green Bay Packers
|Evan Link
|OT
|Michigan
|54
|New York Giants
|Ahmad Moten
|DT
|Miami (FL)
|55
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Nikki Prongos
|OT
|Stanford
|56
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Luke Reynolds
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|57
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Jyaire Hill
|CB
|Michigan
|58
|Detroit Lions
|Tony Rojas
|LB
|Penn State
|59
|Minnesota Vikings
|Kewan Lacy
|RB
|Ole Miss
|60
|Atlanta Falcons (via Jacksonville)
|Jelani McDonald
|S
|Texas
|61
|Chicago Bears
|Yhonzae Pierre
|DE
|Alabama
|62
|Denver Broncos
|A.J. Holmes
|DT
|Texas Tech
|63
|Tennessee Titans (via Buffalo)
|Carter Smith
|OL
|Indiana
|64
|San Francisco 49ers
|Lawson Luckie
|TE
|Georgia
Round 3
|65
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Matayo Uiagalelei
|DE
|Oregon
|66
|Tennessee Titans
|Braden Pegan
|WR
|Utah
|67
|Miami Dolphins
|Tyler Thompson
|DE
|Louisville
|68
|New York Jets
|Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
|LB
|Notre Dame
|69
|Indianapolis Colts
|Luke Montgomery
|G
|Ohio State
|70
|Minnesota Vikings (via Philadelphia)
|Bray Hubbard
|S
|Alabama
|71
|Washington Commanders
|Jaylen McClain
|S
|Ohio State
|72
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jayden Maiava
|QB
|USC
|73
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Horace Lockett
|DT
|UCF
|74
|Arizona Cardinals
|Terrance Carter
|TE
|Michigan
|75
|Houston Texans
|Dylan Riley
|RB
|Boise State
|76
|New Orleans Saints
|Koron Heyward
|DE
|TCU
|77
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Kenyatta Jackson
|DE
|Ohio State
|78
|Pittsburgh Steelers (via Dallas)
|Ty Benefield
|S
|LSU
|79
|Baltimore Ravens
|Isaac Brown
|RB
|Louisville
|80
|Kansas City Chiefs (via Los Angeles Rams)
|Reed Harris
|WR
|Arizona State
|81
|Cleveland Browns
|Austin Siereveld
|OL
|Ohio State
|82
|Indianapolis Colts (via Seattle)
|Wayshawn Parker
|RB
|Utah
|83
|Carolina Panthers
|Sammy Brown
|LB
|Clemson
|84
|New England Patriots
|Andrew Marshall
|CB
|Nebraska
|85
|Green Bay Packers
|John Nestor
|CB
|Minnesota
|86
|New York Giants
|Melvin Siani
|OT
|Texas
|87
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Nick James
|DT
|Pittsburgh
|88
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Leroy Harris
|DE
|Kansas
|89
|Detriot Lions
|KJ Bolden
|S
|Georgia
|90
|Las Vegas Raiders (via Minnesota)
|Bryce Hawthorne
|DT
|Iowa
|91
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jordan Faison
|WR
|Notre Dame
|92
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Chris Marshall
|WR
|Arkansas
|93
|Denver Broncos
|Peter Clarke
|TE
|Temple
|94
|Chicago Bears
|Alex McLaughlin
|S
|Washington
|95
|Buffalo Bills
|Drew Azzopardi
|OT
|Washington
|96
|San Francisco 49ers
|Zabien Brown
|CB
|Alabama