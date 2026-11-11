Round 1 - Pick 1 Jeremiah Smith WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 69 REYDS 1200 YDS/REC 17.4 TDS 14 Even if we were doing trades in this mock draft, I couldn't in good conscience have the Chargers pass up on Smith. He's that special of a talent. No need to stockpile other picks, Smith moves the needle that much.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Stewart EDGE South Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st TACKLES 13 SACKS 2.0 TFL 4.5 FF 3 You'd love to upgrade the pass-protection for Cam Ward, but there's not a can't-miss left tackle staring them in the face here. After trading away their Jeffery Simmons, there's no pass-rusher in Tennessee that opposing defenses fear anymore. Stewart could change that…in time. I don't know if he's the immediate impact rusher you'd hope to get with a pick like this, but he's such a freaky athlete that it's very easy to see him developing into one on his rookie deal.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drew Mestemaker QB Oklahoma State • Soph • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2962 TDS 32 RUYDS 177 INTS 8 With Malik Willis going to IR Tuesday, the chances the Dolphins are the de facto landing spot for QB1 only go up. Mestemaker is that QB1 with special throws that litter his tape on a weekly basis. Now, he has a penchant for putting the ball in harm's way that I think evaluators will forgive because 1.) He makes up for it with explosives, and 2.) He didn't start in high school, but it's worth noting.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 CJ Carr QB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 2168 TDS 24 RUYDS 89 INTS 1 Carr feels like a perfect fit for a Jets offense that is currently overflowing with pass-catchers. The Notre Dame quarterback is very much a facilitator, but that's all New York needs with all the weapons they have offensively. What I love about Carr is that he doesn't take sacks (two all season) or throw picks (one all season).

Round 1 - Pick 5 Arch Manning QB Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 222 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 2024 TDS 20 RUYDS 113 INTS 7 Oh, this would be fun! It's games like Saturday against Missouri that make me unable to quit Manning's sky-high potential. Those 43 dropbacks looked like an NFL quarterback. He's shown more than enough to be worth taking the chance on, even if Jalen Hurts is back healthy in 2027 for a rebuilding Eagles franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Leonard Moore CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 197 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st TACKLES 17 PD 5 INT 0 FF 1 What a dream scenario for the Jets, ticking off their two biggest needs in the top-10. Moore is a blue-chip cornerback prospect who would fit in Aaron Glenn's scheme or whoever's scheme, for that matter.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Colin Simmons EDGE Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 246 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd TACKLES 25 SACKS 10.5 TFL 16.0 FF 2 The Commanders would finally have a feared pass-rusher for the first time since they traded away Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the same deadline in 2023. Simmons is a very skilled speed-rusher with six more career sacks than anyone else in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Charlie Becker WR Indiana • Jr • 6'4" / 208 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 50 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.5 TDS 9 Becker is the perfect replacement for what the Bucs offense has been missing without Mike Evans. The outside deep threat that creates space for everyone else. His ball skills are second-to-none in the class as he's never dropped a pass in college.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Trinidad Chambliss QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2359 TDS 25 RUYDS 187 INTS 9 Mike LaFleur may not have much time at the helm, given how this season has gone, so I have him opting for the most NFL-ready quarterback at this spot. Chambliss is an outstanding athlete with a cannon for an arm who can attack downfield in the NFL. He could very easily have a Russell Wilson-esque career arc.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Xavier Gilliam DL Tennessee • Jr • 6'2" / 305 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st TACKLES 27 SACKS 6.0 TFL 11.5 FF 2 Gilliam would be a darn-near clone of Grady Jarrett for the Falcons. His ability to get into the backfield consistently would make the Falcons' front four one of the most feared in the NFL once they're back at full strength.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jordan Seaton OT LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Aireontae Ersery has been adequate at left tackle, but ideally you'd set your sights a little higher when trying to protect your franchise in C.J. Stroud. Seaton is an elite athlete for the position who just needs his play strength to catch up.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Chris Cole LB Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st TACKLES 58 SACKS 5.0 TFL 11.0 PD 3 INT 0 Cole has nothing short of elite range for an off-ball linebacker. He can close to the flats faster than most defensive backs. It's a sight to behold. With his body type, he more than has the potential to become a hybrid rusher in time, as well. Harold Fannin isn't scoring in overtime if Cole is in that game.

From From Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 13 Will Echoles DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd TACKLES 22 SACKS 2.5 TFL 5.0 FF 0 Fitting that the Jets would use this pick to take Echoles as he's a very similar style of player to Quinnen Williams. While the Ole Miss defensive tackle isn't near Williams's level as a pass-rusher, he's already a high-end playmaker against the run.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trey'Dez Green TE LSU • Jr • 6'7" / 242 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 29 REYDS 357 YDS/REC 12.3 TDS 2 Declan Doyle has shown his creativity as a schemer in year one and adding a talent like Green would only give him more flexibility. That's because Green looks like an NBA small forward with one of the biggest catch radii you'll ever seen. Unlike his sophomore season, Green has a power element to his game this fall and can hold his own as a blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jackson Harris WR LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR REC 47 REYDS 800 YDS/REC 17 TDS 7 Harris has been one of college football's biggest risers. He went from balling out at Hawaii in 2025 to balling out at LSU this season as he's taking to task college football's best corners. He's a fluid-mover with exceptional body control as both a route-runner and ball-carrier.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 926 TDS 9 RUYDS -7 INTS 0 Moore's draft stock took a hit with a concussion-shortened 2026 season, but the Browns are more than desperate enough to still take a chance on him. His gorgeous deep ball would pair perfectly with the burgeoning young Browns receiving corps.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Ashton Hampton CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd TACKLES 35 TFL 3.0 PD 12 INTS 2 This would be a dream scenario for the Seahawks. Cornerback Josh Jobe has been the obvious weak link in the secondary, leading the team in yards and touchdowns allowed. Hampton would be larger, more physical presence that would fit the ethos of the Seahawks defense.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 18 Will Heldt EDGE Clemson • Sr • 6'6" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th TACKLES 32 SACKS 7.0 TFL 11.0 FF 0 Heldt is a massive nearly 6-foot-7 edge-rusher who's only gotten better every single season of his career. He has shorter arms which could cause him to slip in the draft, but he makes up for it with tremendous body control for a man that size.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Devan Thompkins EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 300 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd TACKLES 33 SACKS 5.0 TFL 6.5 FF 1 The Panthers continue to try to stockpile defensive linemen. This time they get a defender with inside-outside versatility although Thompkins has flourished with the move to more edge this year at Alabama. His power shines with a head of steam and is difficult to stop when paired with his agility.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Greg Johnson IOL Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Johnson has three-position inside versatility, which will come in handy given how banged up the Patriots offensive line has been this season. Yes, that's three straight first-round offensive linemen for New England, but they have to protect their franchise quarterback better.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 21 Lance Heard OT Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Heard fits what the Cowboys want to be up front too well for them to pass up on him. He's a flat-out bully in the run game who'd move people with ease on deuce blocks with Tyler Booker. It's taken the former five-star a while to get going in his college career, but he's flourishing in Kentucky.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cam Coleman WR Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 204 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 23 REYDS 409 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 7 Coleman's 2026 season hasn't gone as expected, but he's still such a talented athlete that I can't see him falling too far. For a downfield passing team like the Giants, he'd be perfect. With Malik Nabers drawing a lot of attention, Coleman can consistently get behind corners one-on-one.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Ellis Robinson IV CB Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd TACKLES 19 TFL 0.0 PD 6 INTS 2 Robinson is a supreme athlete at corner who would be perfect for Al Golden's defense. He'd also fill a massive need across from DJ Turner in the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jamari Johnson TE Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st REC 29 REYDS 370 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 4 We've been thinking for half a decade about whether the Chiefs will finally find their Travis Kelce replacement, and I buy in every season. Johnson could make sense here for his blocking prowess as much as his receiving. With the Chiefs becoming more run-heavy than ever, Johnson would be a value add, even as a TE2.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 25 Kade Pieper IOL Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Pieper is the logical next step to keep the Jason Kelce-Cam Jurgens style of center going. He's undersized, but absurdly athletic. Even though he's well under 300 pounds, he consistently generates movement with his ability to out-leverage larger defensive tackles.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Sebastian Cheeks EDGE Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 243 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 9th TACKLES 34 SACKS 7.0 TFL 9.0 FF 2 PD 2 Cheeks is a decidedly Steelers kind of edge-rusher. And not just because he went to Wisconsin. Cheeks is a edge-bending speed rusher who already has the refined rush plans of an NFL veteran. With TJ Watt slowing down, it couldn't hurt to have another infusion of talent off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Audavion Collins CB Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th TACKLES 20 TFL 0.0 PD 10 INTS 0 Collins has been college football's stingiest cornerback this season, with under 100 yards allowed all year. His makeup speed is a sight to behold as he plays with no fear of getting beaten deep.

Round 1 - Pick 28 KJ Duff WR Rutgers • Jr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th REC 45 REYDS 774 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 With Jordan Addison hitting free agency, the Vikings will be in need of a WR2. Duff looks perfect for that role - especially if they retain Kirk Cousins next year. Duff may be a big body, but he can get downfield and haul in passes over smaller corners.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zereoue Williams OT Utah • Sr • 6'8" / 305 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 93rd POSITION RNK 11th The tackle position at Utah hasn't seen a dip despite losing two first-rounders, in large part due to the play of Williams. He's a tall, long-levered tackle with light feet to mirror speed. With an aging tackle duo, the Broncos would be wise to plan for the future.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 30 Kelley Jones CB Mississippi State • Sr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th TACKLES 33 TFL 1.5 PD 7 INTS 0 Robert Saleh gets his new version of Sauce Gardner in his defense. While Jones isn't quite as fluid, he's bigger and longer than the former Jets cornerback. He gives the Titans at least one trustworthy option at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Trevor Goosby OT Texas • Sr • 6'7" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Goosby's stock is in freefall after suffering a serious knee injury that ended his season. Like Josh Simmons before him, though, Goosby is too talented to let fall out of the first round if his recovery is on track.