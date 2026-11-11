Dante Moore, Julian Sayin, CJ Carr, LaNorris Sellers -- what do all four of those quarterbacks have in common? Well none of them appear in this mock draft because all of them have more years of eligibility. With Sayin and Carr I think physical development and mastery are needed for them to get drafted where they want to. For Moore it's a full healthy season after his scary head injury last weekend. And for Sellers, well, there's a lot that needs to change.

While those four returning to school makes this "loaded" quarterback class far less exciting, the draft is still loaded at other positions -- especially the ones that get paid the big bucks. Three receivers, two offensive tackles, and two edge rushers go within the top 10 of what's shaping up to be a blue-chip-heavy draft class.

That certainly bodes well for teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, who picked up some top-end draft capital in the weeks leading up to the NFL trade deadline. They now join the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns as teams with multiple first-round picks in the 2027 draft. Tennessee, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Arizona Cardinals also picked up second-round picks over the last few weeks. With the dust settled after the deadline, let's take a look at how those new picks are being spent. 

One last thing, and this is important: The draft order was determined using the reverse Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets have three first-round picks: their own, the Cowboys' from the Quinnen Williams trade and the Colts' from the Sauce Gardner trade. The Cowboys have the Packers' selection from the Micah Parsons trade. The Browns have the Rams' first from the Myles Garrett trade. There have also been a total of 18 trades made before the deadline, nine of which involved picks in the first three rounds of this draft.

OK, let's get to it!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Jeremiah Smith WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
69
REYDS
1200
YDS/REC
17.4
TDS
14
Even if we were doing trades in this mock draft, I couldn't in good conscience have the Chargers pass up on Smith. He's that special of a talent. No need to stockpile other picks, Smith moves the needle that much.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Dylan Stewart EDGE
South Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
TACKLES
13
SACKS
2.0
TFL
4.5
FF
3
You'd love to upgrade the pass-protection for Cam Ward, but there's not a can't-miss left tackle staring them in the face here. After trading away their Jeffery Simmons, there's no pass-rusher in Tennessee that opposing defenses fear anymore. Stewart could change that…in time. I don't know if he's the immediate impact rusher you'd hope to get with a pick like this, but he's such a freaky athlete that it's very easy to see him developing into one on his rookie deal.
Round 1 - Pick 3
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Drew Mestemaker QB
Oklahoma State • Soph • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
2962
TDS
32
RUYDS
177
INTS
8
With Malik Willis going to IR Tuesday, the chances the Dolphins are the de facto landing spot for QB1 only go up. Mestemaker is that QB1 with special throws that litter his tape on a weekly basis. Now, he has a penchant for putting the ball in harm's way that I think evaluators will forgive because 1.) He makes up for it with explosives, and 2.) He didn't start in high school, but it's worth noting.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
CJ Carr QB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
2168
TDS
24
RUYDS
89
INTS
1
Carr feels like a perfect fit for a Jets offense that is currently overflowing with pass-catchers. The Notre Dame quarterback is very much a facilitator, but that's all New York needs with all the weapons they have offensively. What I love about Carr is that he doesn't take sacks (two all season) or throw picks (one all season).
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Arch Manning QB
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
2024
TDS
20
RUYDS
113
INTS
7
Oh, this would be fun! It's games like Saturday against Missouri that make me unable to quit Manning's sky-high potential. Those 43 dropbacks looked like an NFL quarterback. He's shown more than enough to be worth taking the chance on, even if Jalen Hurts is back healthy in 2027 for a rebuilding Eagles franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Leonard Moore CB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
TACKLES
17
PD
5
INT
0
FF
1
What a dream scenario for the Jets, ticking off their two biggest needs in the top-10. Moore is a blue-chip cornerback prospect who would fit in Aaron Glenn's scheme or whoever's scheme, for that matter.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Colin Simmons EDGE
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
TACKLES
25
SACKS
10.5
TFL
16.0
FF
2
The Commanders would finally have a feared pass-rusher for the first time since they traded away Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the same deadline in 2023. Simmons is a very skilled speed-rusher with six more career sacks than anyone else in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 8
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Charlie Becker WR
Indiana • Jr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
50
REYDS
875
YDS/REC
17.5
TDS
9
Becker is the perfect replacement for what the Bucs offense has been missing without Mike Evans. The outside deep threat that creates space for everyone else. His ball skills are second-to-none in the class as he's never dropped a pass in college.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Trinidad Chambliss QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2359
TDS
25
RUYDS
187
INTS
9
Mike LaFleur may not have much time at the helm, given how this season has gone, so I have him opting for the most NFL-ready quarterback at this spot. Chambliss is an outstanding athlete with a cannon for an arm who can attack downfield in the NFL. He could very easily have a Russell Wilson-esque career arc.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Xavier Gilliam DL
Tennessee • Jr • 6'2" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
TACKLES
27
SACKS
6.0
TFL
11.5
FF
2
Gilliam would be a darn-near clone of Grady Jarrett for the Falcons. His ability to get into the backfield consistently would make the Falcons' front four one of the most feared in the NFL once they're back at full strength.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Jordan Seaton OT
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Aireontae Ersery has been adequate at left tackle, but ideally you'd set your sights a little higher when trying to protect your franchise in C.J. Stroud. Seaton is an elite athlete for the position who just needs his play strength to catch up.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Chris Cole LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
TACKLES
58
SACKS
5.0
TFL
11.0
PD
3
INT
0
Cole has nothing short of elite range for an off-ball linebacker. He can close to the flats faster than most defensive backs. It's a sight to behold. With his body type, he more than has the potential to become a hybrid rusher in time, as well. Harold Fannin isn't scoring in overtime if Cole is in that game.
  From Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Will Echoles DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
TACKLES
22
SACKS
2.5
TFL
5.0
FF
0
Fitting that the Jets would use this pick to take Echoles as he's a very similar style of player to Quinnen Williams. While the Ole Miss defensive tackle isn't near Williams's level as a pass-rusher, he's already a high-end playmaker against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Trey'Dez Green TE
LSU • Jr • 6'7" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
29
REYDS
357
YDS/REC
12.3
TDS
2
Declan Doyle has shown his creativity as a schemer in year one and adding a talent like Green would only give him more flexibility. That's because Green looks like an NBA small forward with one of the biggest catch radii you'll ever seen. Unlike his sophomore season, Green has a power element to his game this fall and can hold his own as a blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Jackson Harris WR
LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
REC
47
REYDS
800
YDS/REC
17
TDS
7
Harris has been one of college football's biggest risers. He went from balling out at Hawaii in 2025 to balling out at LSU this season as he's taking to task college football's best corners. He's a fluid-mover with exceptional body control as both a route-runner and ball-carrier.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
926
TDS
9
RUYDS
-7
INTS
0
Moore's draft stock took a hit with a concussion-shortened 2026 season, but the Browns are more than desperate enough to still take a chance on him. His gorgeous deep ball would pair perfectly with the burgeoning young Browns receiving corps.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Ashton Hampton CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
TACKLES
35
TFL
3.0
PD
12
INTS
2
This would be a dream scenario for the Seahawks. Cornerback Josh Jobe has been the obvious weak link in the secondary, leading the team in yards and touchdowns allowed. Hampton would be larger, more physical presence that would fit the ethos of the Seahawks defense.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Will Heldt EDGE
Clemson • Sr • 6'6" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
TACKLES
32
SACKS
7.0
TFL
11.0
FF
0
Heldt is a massive nearly 6-foot-7 edge-rusher who's only gotten better every single season of his career. He has shorter arms which could cause him to slip in the draft, but he makes up for it with tremendous body control for a man that size.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Devan Thompkins EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
TACKLES
33
SACKS
5.0
TFL
6.5
FF
1
The Panthers continue to try to stockpile defensive linemen. This time they get a defender with inside-outside versatility although Thompkins has flourished with the move to more edge this year at Alabama. His power shines with a head of steam and is difficult to stop when paired with his agility.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Greg Johnson IOL
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Johnson has three-position inside versatility, which will come in handy given how banged up the Patriots offensive line has been this season. Yes, that's three straight first-round offensive linemen for New England, but they have to protect their franchise quarterback better.
  From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Lance Heard OT
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Heard fits what the Cowboys want to be up front too well for them to pass up on him. He's a flat-out bully in the run game who'd move people with ease on deuce blocks with Tyler Booker. It's taken the former five-star a while to get going in his college career, but he's flourishing in Kentucky.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Cam Coleman WR
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
23
REYDS
409
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
7
Coleman's 2026 season hasn't gone as expected, but he's still such a talented athlete that I can't see him falling too far. For a downfield passing team like the Giants, he'd be perfect. With Malik Nabers drawing a lot of attention, Coleman can consistently get behind corners one-on-one.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Ellis Robinson IV CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
TACKLES
19
TFL
0.0
PD
6
INTS
2
Robinson is a supreme athlete at corner who would be perfect for Al Golden's defense. He'd also fill a massive need across from DJ Turner in the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Jamari Johnson TE
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
29
REYDS
370
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
4
We've been thinking for half a decade about whether the Chiefs will finally find their Travis Kelce replacement, and I buy in every season. Johnson could make sense here for his blocking prowess as much as his receiving. With the Chiefs becoming more run-heavy than ever, Johnson would be a value add, even as a TE2.
  From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Kade Pieper IOL
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Pieper is the logical next step to keep the Jason Kelce-Cam Jurgens style of center going. He's undersized, but absurdly athletic. Even though he's well under 300 pounds, he consistently generates movement with his ability to out-leverage larger defensive tackles.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Sebastian Cheeks EDGE
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
9th
TACKLES
34
SACKS
7.0
TFL
9.0
FF
2
PD
2
Cheeks is a decidedly Steelers kind of edge-rusher. And not just because he went to Wisconsin. Cheeks is a edge-bending speed rusher who already has the refined rush plans of an NFL veteran. With TJ Watt slowing down, it couldn't hurt to have another infusion of talent off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Audavion Collins CB
Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
6th
TACKLES
20
TFL
0.0
PD
10
INTS
0
Collins has been college football's stingiest cornerback this season, with under 100 yards allowed all year. His makeup speed is a sight to behold as he plays with no fear of getting beaten deep.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
KJ Duff WR
Rutgers • Jr • 6'6" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
45
REYDS
774
YDS/REC
17.2
TDS
9
With Jordan Addison hitting free agency, the Vikings will be in need of a WR2. Duff looks perfect for that role - especially if they retain Kirk Cousins next year. Duff may be a big body, but he can get downfield and haul in passes over smaller corners.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Zereoue Williams OT
Utah • Sr • 6'8" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
93rd
POSITION RNK
11th
The tackle position at Utah hasn't seen a dip despite losing two first-rounders, in large part due to the play of Williams. He's a tall, long-levered tackle with light feet to mirror speed. With an aging tackle duo, the Broncos would be wise to plan for the future.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Kelley Jones CB
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
TACKLES
33
TFL
1.5
PD
7
INTS
0
Robert Saleh gets his new version of Sauce Gardner in his defense. While Jones isn't quite as fluid, he's bigger and longer than the former Jets cornerback. He gives the Titans at least one trustworthy option at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Trevor Goosby OT
Texas • Sr • 6'7" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Goosby's stock is in freefall after suffering a serious knee injury that ended his season. Like Josh Simmons before him, though, Goosby is too talented to let fall out of the first round if his recovery is on track.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Boubacar Traore EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
6th
TACKLES
30
SACKS
4.0
TFL
7.0
FF
2
Traore is a box-ticker athlete with pretty much everything you could want at the position. He's still a work in progress as a technician, but his addition would give Buffalo a healthy rotation at the position.

Round 2

33Los Angeles ChargersJustin ScottDTMiami (FL)
34Miami DolphinsKingston LopaSCal
35Tennessee TitansAnthony BoswellCHouston
36Philadelphia EaglesNick MarshWRIndiana
37New York JetsJordan RossDELSU
38Indianapolis ColtsBear AlexanderDTOregon
39Washington CommandersJadan BaughRBFlorida
40Arizona CardinalsElijah PageOTUSC
41Atlanta FalconsTrevor LauckOTIowa
42Tampa Bay BuccaneersDarian MensahQBMiami (FL)
43New Orleans SaintsTavion GadsonDTKentucky
44Arizona Cardinals (via Houston)Deuce AlexanderWROle Miss
45Baltimore RavensA'Mauri WashingtonDTOregon
46Las Vegas RaidersVicari SwainCBSouth Carolina
47Pittsburgh Steelers (via Dallas)Earnest GreeneOLGeorgia
48Seattle SeahawksJunior SherrillWRVanderbilt
49Los Angeles RamsSammy OmosighoLBUCLA
50Cleveland BrownsJalen MayoCBHouston
51Carolina PanthersDayden GreenDEMissouri
52New England PatriotsDom NicholsDEMichigan
53Green Bay PackersEvan LinkOTMichigan
54New York GiantsAhmad MotenDTMiami (FL)
55Kansas City ChiefsNikki ProngosOTStanford
56Cincinnati BengalsLuke ReynoldsTEVirginia Tech
57Pittsburgh SteelersJyaire HillCBMichigan
58Detroit LionsTony RojasLBPenn State
59Minnesota VikingsKewan LacyRBOle Miss
60Atlanta Falcons (via Jacksonville)Jelani McDonaldSTexas
61Chicago BearsYhonzae PierreDEAlabama
62Denver Broncos A.J. HolmesDTTexas Tech
63Tennessee Titans (via Buffalo)Carter SmithOLIndiana
64San Francisco 49ersLawson LuckieTEGeorgia

Round 3

65Los Angeles ChargersMatayo UiagaleleiDEOregon
66Tennessee TitansBraden PeganWRUtah
67Miami DolphinsTyler ThompsonDELouisville
68New York JetsKyngstonn Viliamu-AsaLBNotre Dame
69Indianapolis ColtsLuke MontgomeryGOhio State
70Minnesota Vikings (via Philadelphia)Bray HubbardSAlabama
71Washington CommandersJaylen McClainSOhio State
72Atlanta FalconsJayden MaiavaQBUSC
73Tampa Bay BuccaneersHorace LockettDTUCF
74Arizona CardinalsTerrance CarterTEMichigan
75Houston TexansDylan RileyRBBoise State
76New Orleans SaintsKoron HeywardDETCU
77Las Vegas RaidersKenyatta JacksonDEOhio State
78Pittsburgh Steelers (via Dallas)Ty BenefieldSLSU
79Baltimore RavensIsaac BrownRBLouisville
80Kansas City Chiefs (via Los Angeles Rams)Reed HarrisWRArizona State
81Cleveland BrownsAustin SiereveldOLOhio State
82Indianapolis Colts (via Seattle)Wayshawn ParkerRBUtah
83Carolina PanthersSammy BrownLBClemson
84New England PatriotsAndrew MarshallCBNebraska
85Green Bay PackersJohn NestorCBMinnesota
86New York GiantsMelvin SianiOTTexas
87Cincinnati BengalsNick JamesDTPittsburgh
88Kansas City ChiefsLeroy HarrisDEKansas
89Detriot LionsKJ BoldenSGeorgia
90Las Vegas Raiders (via Minnesota)Bryce HawthorneDTIowa
91Jacksonville JaguarsJordan FaisonWRNotre Dame
92Pittsburgh SteelersChris MarshallWRArkansas
93Denver BroncosPeter ClarkeTETemple
94Chicago BearsAlex McLaughlinSWashington
95Buffalo BillsDrew AzzopardiOTWashington
96San Francisco 49ersZabien BrownCBAlabama