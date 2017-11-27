Aqib Talib blames Michael Crabtree for Broncos-Raiders sideline brawl
Talib said Crabtree started the brawl by punching him the play after he punched Chris Harris
Sunday of Week 12 did not feature quite as many games as other weeks due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but it was still quite eventful. One of the most interesting happenings, of course, was the fight between the Broncos and Raiders.
It started, as all fights do, with a cornerback and wide receiver going toe-to-toe. It was Aqib Talib vs. Michael Crabtree in Chaingate 2.0. (Talib snatched Crabtree's chain right off his neck last year, then did so again Sunday.)
Both players were ejected, as was Raiders guard Gabe Jackson. On Monday, Talib was asked about the brouhaha, and he placed the blame directly on Crabtree's shoulders. Or more accurately, his fists.
Talib didn't seem worried about additional discipline from the league, saying that, "I hope the league see that, basically, how is started. See, I didn't come out there to fight and wrestle with him, you know what I'm saying? I jut hope the league see that."
Given that they were tossed during the first quarter, it seems at least somewhat unlikely that Talib and/or Crabtree will get banned for another game, but stranger things have happened. We should expect to hear a decision from the league office later this week.
-
People freak out over Jones getting up
Jones dove for a deep pass and then he got up in the strangest way imaginable
-
Pederson cracks up over poor phrasing
A reporter wanted to know about Wentz's 'premature explosion'
-
McCarthy defends 57-yard FG attempt
The Packers coach says he made the 'right decision' to send out Mason Crosby
-
Are Carson Wentz and Prince Harry twins?
Even the Eagles think that Carson Wentz and Prince Harry might actually be the same person
-
Ravens vs. Texans odds, picks for 'MNF'
Micah Roberts has the pulse of Bill O'Brien's team and just made a strong play for 'Monday...
-
Belichick had no plans to pull Tom Brady
Tom Brady should probably plan on playing four quarters in every game for the rest of the...
Add a Comment