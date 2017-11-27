Aqib Talib blames Michael Crabtree for Broncos-Raiders sideline brawl

Talib said Crabtree started the brawl by punching him the play after he punched Chris Harris

Sunday of Week 12 did not feature quite as many games as other weeks due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but it was still quite eventful. One of the most interesting happenings, of course, was the fight between the Broncos and Raiders

It started, as all fights do, with a cornerback and wide receiver going toe-to-toe. It was Aqib Talib vs. Michael Crabtree in Chaingate 2.0. (Talib snatched Crabtree's chain right off his neck last year, then did so again Sunday.)

Both players were ejected, as was Raiders guard Gabe Jackson. On Monday, Talib was asked about the brouhaha, and he placed the blame directly on Crabtree's shoulders. Or more accurately, his fists. 

Talib didn't seem worried about additional discipline from the league, saying that, "I hope the league see that, basically, how is started. See, I didn't come out there to fight and wrestle with him, you know what I'm saying? I jut hope the league see that."

Given that they were tossed during the first quarter, it seems at least somewhat unlikely that Talib and/or Crabtree will get banned for another game, but stranger things have happened. We should expect to hear a decision from the league office later this week. 

