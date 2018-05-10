Mike Singletary will coach Memphis team in upcoming Alliance of American Football

The Alliance of American Football has announced the head coach for its upcoming Memphis franchise, and it's poached a legend from Chicago Bears history by doing so.

Holding a press conference to confirm Memphis as the third of its eight teams, which are set to debut for the league's inaugural season on Feb. 9, 2019, the AAF said that Mike Singletary has been named the club's head coach.

He is BACK! @CoachMSing confirmed to fill the position of head coach for #AllianceMEM with home games played at @LibertyBowlMem Stadium. pic.twitter.com/VEBn5XPvxO — AAF (@TheAAF) May 10, 2018

A Hall of Fame linebacker with the Bears from 1981-1992, Singletary has been coaching since 2003, when he first joined an NFL staff as an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens. Most recently a head coach with the San Francisco 49ers, first as an interim in 2008 and then full-time from 2009-2010, he was just hired by Texas' Trinity Christian Academy in the same capacity in March, but like fellow AAF recruit Brad Childress, he figures to keep that job since the AAF's inaugural 10-game season doesn't kick off until 2019.

Singletary last held an NFL coaching position with the Los Angeles Rams, for whom he served as a defensive assistant in 2016. Before that, he spent three years as a special assistant to the head coach and linebackers coach with the Minnesota Vikings.

Announced in March by Charlie Ebersol, who's in partnership with former NFL executive Bill Polian and ex-NFL players like Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Troy Polamalu, the AAF has already announced Childress and former college football coach Steve Spurrier as head coaches for teams in Atlanta and Orlando, respectively. Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has also been announced as an offensive coordinator for Childress' team.

CBS will air the first AAF game, and the network will also carry the Alliance of American Football's championship game on the final weekend of April 2019. One regular-season Alliance game will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network each week during the inaugural season.