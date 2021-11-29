The Washington Football Team can continue its push for a wild card in the NFL playoff picture when it takes on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. After winning back-to-back games, Washington (4-6) sits in third place in the NFC East and is in the hunt for the final wild card spot in the conference. Meanwhile, the Seahawks (3-7) have lost five of their last six games and need a quick turnaround in order to reach the postseason.

Washington vs. Seahawks spread: Pick'em

Washington vs. Seahawks Over-Under: 47

Washington vs. Seahawks moneyline: Washington -110, Seattle -110

WAS: Defense ranks sixth in rushing yards allowed per game (98.5)

SEA: Limebacker Bobby Wagner leads the league in tackles (115)

Why Washington can cover

Washington is coming off one of its best rushing games of the season. In the 27-21 victory over Carolina, Washington ran for 190 yards and averaged 4.75 yards per carry. Antonio Gibson rushed for a season-best 95 yards. Only once this season has the offense run for more yards and averaged more yards per carry.

In addition, the defense has been greatly improved on third downs. Over the last two games, Washington held the Buccaneers and Panthers to a combined 31.6 percent success rate on third down, seventh-best in the NFL over that time. Over the first 10 weeks of the season, Washington allowed opponents to convert 56.5 percent of their third downs, which was the worst in the league.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Linebacker Bobby Wagner continues to produce at an incredible rate. The six-time All-Pro player leads the league with 115 total tackles this season. Last week, he made 14 stops against Arizona, which was his third 14-tackle effort in his last five games.

Led by Wagner, the defense has done an excellent job keeping teams out of the end zone. Seattle is giving up just 20.9 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league. One of the keys to the defense's success has been its play on third downs. The Seahawks are allowing opponents to convert just 37.3 percent of their third downs, which ranks ninth.

