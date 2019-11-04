NFC playoff contender claims former Steelers receiver Donte Moncrief off waivers

Donte Moncrief is going from one playoff hopeful to another.

On Monday, the Panthers announced that they had claimed the former Steelers receiver off waivers. On Saturday, Pittsburgh released Moncrief, who signed a multi-year contract with the team during the offseason to help shoulder the loss of Antonio Brown. The Colts' third round pick in the 2014 draft, Moncrief struggled with the Steelers, recording more drops (five) than catches (four) in five games.

Moncrief, who saw his playing time drop significantly after recording several drops in the team's first two games of the season, was inactive during his last two games in Pittsburgh. With Moncrief benched, rookie receiver Diontae Johnson and second year wideout James Washington have helped fill the void at receiver alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster. Johnson, a third round pick in this year's draft, is currently tied for the team lead with three touchdown receptions. Washington, Pittsburgh's second round pick in 2018, led the Steelers with 69 receiving yards in Sunday's 26-24 victory over the Colts.

The Panthers are surely hoping that Moncrief's lack of production in Pittsburgh is mostly due to a separated middle finger that he sustained during training camp. Moncrief, during an interview with Jim Wexell of 247Sports following Pittsburgh's Week 5 loss to the Ravens, said that he was still dealing with pain associated with the injury. Moncrief added that he was still wearing a cast on his dislocated finger to that point in the season.

Moncrief will be reunited in Carolina with Jim Hostler, who was Moncrief's receivers coach with the Colts when Moncrief set career highs with 64 receptions for 733 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, Moncrief has caught 204 of 361 targets for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns. He spent one season with the Jaguars -- catching 48 of 89 targets for 688 yards and three touchdowns -- before signing with the Steelers last offseason.

Moncrief will look to contribute to a Panthers team that is currently 5-3 and in second place in the NFC South division. Carolina, despite winning five out of their last six games after an 0-2 start, are currently 25th in the league in passing. While Kyle Allen has done a solid job in relief of Newton, the Panthers' offense has been spearheaded by running back Christian McCaffrey, who has amassed 1,244 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns through eight games.

Carolina will face the 7-2 Packers on the road in Week 10 before returning home to host the 1-7 Falcons in Week 11.