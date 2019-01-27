NFC vs. AFC odds, line: 2019 Pro Bowl picks, NFL predictions from top-rated expert who's 56-36

Forty-four newcomers will make their debut in the 2019 Pro Bowl, which kicks off from Orlando at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday when the AFC takes on the NFC. Many of these young stars will be looking to make a major statement on the national stage, so the action could be ratcheted up this year. Sportsbooks have listed the 2019 Pro Bowl odds as a pick'em, meaning neither side is getting points, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5 after 33 and 47 have been scored the last two years. It's also raining at Camping World Stadium, with the latest Orlando weather forecast calling for a nearly 100 percent chance of rain throughout the game. With so many fresh faces on the field and plenty of variables to consider for this exhibition matchup, check out the 2019 Pro Bowl picks and predictions from top SportsLine NFL handicapper R.J. White before making any of your own.

White cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big in the 2015 SuperContest.

Over the past three months, White is on a stunning 56-36 roll in his spread picks for SportsLine, including a perfect run against the spread on Wild Card Weekend. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert has revealed against-the-spread and total picks for the 2019 Pro Bowl. You can only see them at SportsLine.

White has considered what appears to be a quarterback edge for the AFC. Patrick Mahomes, who shattered NFL records in his first full season as the starter in Kansas City, is expected to get the start. Andrew Luck, who had a hot hand late in the season season, and dual-threat Deshaun Watson give the AFC impressive depth under center as well.

They'll have an incredible amount of speed to target in the passing game. Tyreek Hill, Keenan Allen, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jarvis Landry are the AFC's top receivers, with 2018 breakout star Eric Ebron getting the starting nod at tight end. In a game that is usually dominated by offenses, that collection of speed on the perimeter could lead to a third consecutive AFC win if the NFC doesn't play strong defense.

But the AFC has been hit hard by players dropping out, which means they're not a lock to cover the 2019 Pro Bowl spread and take down the title.

The NFC lost four players from the Los Angeles Rams (compared to two Patriots missing for the AFC), but the AFC is down Travis Kelce, Antonio Brown and J.J. Watt, among other big names.

The NFC's ground game also looks extremely strong with Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and Alvin Kamara, all MVP-caliber players, among the running backs expected to play. If that trio of backs can control the ground game and make plays out of the backfield, that'll go a long way towards a win.

We can tell you White is leaning under, and after studying both rosters in-depth, he's found a crucial x-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. You can see what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2019 Pro Bowl? And what crucial x-factor makes the AFC or NFC the side to back? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in the Pro Bowl 2019, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, and find out.