Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel suggested prior to Sunday's game against the Chiefs that the result of their AFC clash would tilt the narrative about each contender's Super Bowl chances. And he wasn't wrong. Days after Kansas City edged Miami to remain atop the conference, the Chiefs have increased their lead as the odds-on favorite to win it all, while the Dolphins have dropped out of the top five.

Taking Miami's place? The Ravens, who just might be the NFL's best team with a league-leading +115 point differential during their 6-2 start. Fresh off a drubbing of the Seahawks, Lamar Jackson and Co. went from the sixth-shortest odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at +1100 into the top four for the first time this season, at +900. Jackson is a legitimate MVP candidate under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and Baltimore's defense is allowing fewer points than anyone.

Here's a fuller look at the latest odds to win the Super Bowl, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook:

Rank Team Odds Record 1 Chiefs +475 7-2 2 49ers +525 5-3 3 Eagles +525 8-1 4 Ravens +900 7-2 5 Cowboys +1100 5-3 6 Dolphins +1200 6-3 7 Bengals +1200 5-3 8 Lions +1300 6-2 9 Jaguars +1500 6-2 10 Bills +2200 5-4

Other movers between Week 9 and Week 10? The Bengals went from ninth at +1500 to seventh at +1200 after surviving the Bills on Sunday night, and they could be positioned to keep climbing with Joe Burrow back to full speed under center. Buffalo, on the other hand, remained in the top 10 but dropped from +1800 to +2200 after another mercurial outing that included Josh Allen's ninth interception in as many games. And the Eagles made a slight leap from +550 to +525 after outlasting the rival Cowboys to improve to an NFL-best 8-1, though they have a difficult schedule ahead, with upcoming matchups against the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers following their Week 10 bye.