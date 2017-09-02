NFL cuts: Bears give up on Aguayo, kicking battles decided across the league

Sixteen months after being selected in the second round of the NFL Draft, Roberto Aguayo is officially out of a job, and things aren't looking promising.

According to multiple reports, Aguayo was cut by the Chicago Bears on Saturday, marking the second time in 21 days that he's been cut by an NFL team.

The beleaguered kicker originally went into training camp this year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was cut after struggling through just one preseason game. During Tampa's Week 1 preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals back on Aug. 11, Aguayo missed two kicks -- an extra point and a 47-yard field goal -- which led to his dismissal the next day.

Aguayo didn't make it to free agency though because he ended up getting claimed by the Bears on waivers. The change of settings didn't do much to help Aguayo though, as he missed his first attempt in a Bears uniform on a 49-yard try that didn't come anywhere close to making it.

Roberto Aguayo 49 yard field goal.....NOPE! pic.twitter.com/7JSCOGCn8G — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) August 20, 2017

It's probably safe to say that we can officially label Aguayo a bust at this point.

The kicker has had immense pressure on him since April 2016 when the Buccaneers traded up to select him in the second round of the NFL Draft. The selection made Aguayo just the third kicker since 2000 to be taken in the second round or higher.

With Aguayo out in Chicago, that means the starting kicker for the Bears this year will be Connor Folk.

In other kicker news, Aguayo isn't the only high draft pick who got cut on Saturday.

The Bengals cut ties with Jake Elliott , who was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. With Elliott out, the kicking job in Cincinnati will go to veteran Randy Bullock . The release of Elliott marks the first time since 2001 (John Markham, New York Giants ) that a kicker who was selected in the fifth round or higher didn't make a team's opening day roster.

Speaking of the Bengals, the man who kicked for them last season, Mike Nugent , just lost a kicking battle in New York. The Giants cut Nugent on Saturday and will move forward with Aldrick Rosas . Rosas originally signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2016, but was released before the season started. The second-year kicker has never played in a regular season game.

In Minnesota, the Minnesota Vikings have decided to stick with Kai Forbath . Forbath was pushed during training camp by the strong-legged Marshall Koehn , who hit a 58-yard field during the preseason. However, Forbath's consistency -- he made all his preseason kicks while Koehn missed a 47-yarder and an extra point -- won him the job.

The most surprising kicking competition might have been in Los Angeles, where the Los Angeles Chargers decided to go with Younghoe Koo over veteran Josh Lambo , according to ESPN.com. After watching Lambo struggle for the past two seasons on attempts of 40 or more yards (21 of 32), the Chargers clearly felt it the need to move on.

With Koo, the Chargers will be getting a kicker who didn't even start speaking English until he made the move from South Korea to America just before he went into sixth grade.

Hopefully the Chargers will let him try one of his trick shots in a game.

Finally, one team that hasn't decided on a kicker yet is the Carolina Panthers . Both players vying for the job -- Graham Gano and Harrison Butker -- were still on the roster after the Panthers made their final cuts. Carolina will likely trade or release one of the two players over the next 48 hours.

For a list of all the cuts made on Saturday, be sure to check out our tracker by clicking here.