NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 10: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and top lineups

It's been a forgettable season for the Giants and 49ers thus far, but with names like Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, Eli Manning, and surprise star Nick Mullens all set to take the field for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL DFS players still have plenty to look forward to. It's the last game of the Week 10 NFL schedule and Giants vs. 49ers kicks off from Levi's Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. Whether you're entering a cash game or tournament like the $1M Monday Night Showdown on DraftKings or the $600K Monday Night Special on DraftKings, check out the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from professional DFS player Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career and his NFL DFS advice can help you set the perfect roster.

For Monday night's single-game slate of 49ers vs. Giants, we can tell you McClure is banking on Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Even as speculation has grown that New York will give backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta a look at some point this year, Manning remains the starting QB heading into Monday Night Football.

Manning is poised for a strong return on value because he has averaged well over 300 passing yards in his last four games. Even though he has only four touchdowns during that span, he has a mouth-watering matchup against a 49ers team that's ranked 27th in the league in scoring defense at 26.6 points per game..

McClure's optimal NFL DFS advice involves stacking Manning with wide receiver Odell Beckham.

After going scoreless in his first four games, Beckham has hit paydirt twice in his last four starts. He has exactly eight catches in his last two games and topped 100 yards both times. He's seen double-digit looks from Manning in all but one game this season and has multi-TD upside every time he takes the field - that's exactly what you need to win NFL DFS tournaments.

Now, Beckham will take aim at a 49ers pass defense that has been lit up by pass-catchers like Larry Fitzgerald (8-102-1), Davante Adams (10-132-2), Christian Kirk (3-85-1), Travis Kelce (8-114), and Sammy Watkins (5-55-1) in recent weeks.

