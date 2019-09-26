NFL DFS for Week 4: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

More than half the games on the Week 4 NFL schedule have totals lower than 46, including two below 40. For NFL DFS players, that means finding and exploiting matchups is as important as ever. The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs are both in the bottom half of the league defensively and they'll go head-to-head in a battle of unbeatens on Sunday in the only game with a total over 50 (54.5). Meanwhile, Giants rookie sensation Daniel Jones has a strong matchup against a Redskins defense that ranks 20th in passing yards allowed (782) and 30th in passing touchdowns allowed (nine). At a relatively affordable price, Jones could be a popular option in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. But before you finalize your Week 4 NFL DFS strategy, see the picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million playing daily Fantasy sports.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure absolutely rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, cashing multiple times, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 thanks to blockbuster days from players like Christian McCaffrey (24-153-1), Nelson Agholor (8-50-2) and Kyle Allen (261-4).

One of McClure's top Week 4 NFL DFS picks is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $9,000 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

McCaffrey has been sensational through the first three weeks of the season. The third-year back out of Stanford is averaging over 100 rushing yards per game and has found the end zone three times already. He's also been extremely productive as a pass-catcher, hauling in 15 receptions for 132 yards.

Last week against the Cardinals, McCaffrey carried the ball 24 times for 153 yards and a touchdown while catching three-of-four targets for another 35 yards. And with quarterback Kyle Allen having already been named the starter for Week 4, the Panthers are expected to lean heavily on McCaffrey again this week against the Texans, who gave up 169 all-purpose yards to Saints running back Alvin Kamara earlier this season. Lock McCaffrey into your Week 4 NFL DFS lineups and look for a tournament-winning return against Houston.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 4 also includes rostering Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay at $6,700 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings. With quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions offense spreading the wealth so far this year, Golladay hasn't been quite as prolific after catching 70 passes for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns a season ago.

However, it may only be a matter of time given his target share. Golladay has been targeted at least eight times in every game, and his 10 targets of at least 20 yards are the most in the league. His total target distance of 450 yards is also the fourth-highest in the NFL. Against a Chiefs defense that ranks 19th against the pass in 2019 and was 31st a season ago, the Lions will have plenty of opportunities downfield. Golladay is their preferred target when they go over the top and he has a sky-high ceiling against a struggling Chiefs defense indoors at Ford Field.

