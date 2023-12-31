The Titans have not proven that they can consistently run the ball this season, with Derrick Henry turning in several disappointing outings behind a struggling offensive line. They might turn to their passing attack on Sunday afternoon against Houston, as the Texans rank No. 27 against the pass. Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is coming off his best game of the season, catching six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown against Seattle last week. The Texans allow the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, so should you include Okonkwo in your Week 17 NFL DFS lineups?

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Falcons running back Bijan Robinson ($6,600 on DraftKings, $7,100 on FanDuel). Robinson was the consensus No. 1 running back heading into this year's NFL draft after dominating his opponents in college last season. He has racked up 873 rushing yards and 373 receiving yards, scoring seven total touchdowns.

The 21-year-old had 72 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards in a 29-10 win over Indianapolis last week, leading the team in multiple statistical categories. He has gone over 70 rushing yards five times this season, and his versatility in the passing game makes him an outstanding DFS pick. Robinson should be able to exploit Chicago's poor pass defense that is No. 25 in the NFL and has allowed the most receiving yards to opposing running backs this season.

Gibbs is also rostering Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers ($5,600 on DraftKings, $6,300 on FanDuel). Flowers has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target in the passing game this season, catching 74 passes for 752 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted a whopping 105 times, sitting 42 targets ahead of Odell Beckham Jr. for the team lead.

Flowers had another quality performance last week in San Francisco, finishing with nine receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He has played a huge role in Baltimore's run to the top of the AFC this season, and there is no reason to expect anything different this week. Miami's defense has been more vulnerable against the pass than the run this season, so Baltimore's coaching staff might let Jackson air it out more than usual. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

