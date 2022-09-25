If you happened to have Tua Tagovailoa in your Week 2 NFL DFS lineups, the third-year quarterback likely led you to a profitable day in NFL daily Fantasy football after delivering 469 passing yards and six touchdowns. Your Sunday only got better if you stacked Tagovailoa with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle or both, as the tandem both produced over 170 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Now, the Dolphins will take on the Bills in Week 3, but it might not be as simple as plugging that trio back into your Week 3 NFL DFS lineups against the No. 2 defense in the NFL.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have also been among the productive NFL DFS stacks this season, as the pair have connected 20 times for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Who should you target in the Week 3 NFL DFS player pool? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 3 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Week 3 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 3

One player Gibbs is especially high on in Week 3: Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert ($4,500 on DraftKings, $5,500 on FanDuel). Mostert has shared time in the Miami backfield with Chase Edmonds. Even though Edmonds is seeing a slightly larger percentage of the snaps (over 50 percent in both games), Mostert has played at least 44 percent in both games.

Now, the Dolphins will take on a potent Bills offense and will likely want to use the running game to help keep Buffalo off the field. That early-down work should favor Mostert, who has carried the ball 16 times for 67 yards while catching four passes for 44 yards over the first two weeks. Mostert averaged 5.7 yards per carry and 10.0 yards per reception in five seasons with the 49ers, making him one of the most productive backs on a per-touch basis in the NFL.

Gibbs is also eyeing rookie Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks ($4,900 on DraftKings, $5,900 on FanDuel) as one of his top Week 3 NFL DFS picks. The first-round pick out of Arkansas played in 37 percent of the snaps in Week 1, but was still targeted five times and caught three passes for 55 yards in a loss to the Giants.

Burks was put into the starting lineup for Week 2 against the Bills and wound up playing in 45 percent of the snaps. He was targeted six times in that contest and caught four passes for 47 yards. Tennessee desperately needs a big-bodied receiver who can do damage after the catch to take on the A.J. Brown role in the offense. Burks has looked like the most well-suited man for the job, so expect to see his workload increase again as the Titans take on the Raiders in Week 3. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 3

Gibbs also is calling for an underpriced running back you aren't even thinking about to score 20 or even 25 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 3? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert who has been ranked as one of the most accurate in the nation, and find out.