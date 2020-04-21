NFL Draft 2020: NFC executive says there's 'too much bad tape' of Jordan Love, per report

There are some certainties as well as some uncertainties as it relates to the top quarterbacks heading into the 2020 NFL draft.

Many expect LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to be the first overall pick. Justin Herbert, who enjoyed a stellar career at Oregon, is expected to be a top-10 pick, either to the Dolphins at No. 5 or the Chargers with the sixth overall pick. There are questions as it relates to Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Utah State's Jordan Love. The questions surrounding Tagovailoa are purely health-related, as his recent hip injury may lead to him falling out of the top 10. The questions regarding Love, however, appear to be with regard to his ability, something that was recently voiced by an unnamed NFC executive.

"There's just too much bad tape," the executive recently told CBS Sports Network's Adam Schein, who also contributes to NFL.com. Schein pointed out Love's significant drop in production from 2018 and 2019. He also pointed to Love's 0-4 record against AP top-25 teams during his time with the Aggies.

This recent criticism of Love if a far cry from what an NFL head coach said of Love shortly after his performance at the NFL combine. Love's combine was so impressive that an anonymous NFL coach, according to NFL Network's Kimberley Jones, called him "a poor man's Patrick Mahomes," the 2018 league and reigning Super Bowl MVP. Another evaluator was impressed with Love's demeanor while comparing him to Josh Allen, who, in his first year as a full-time starter, led the Bills to a 10-6 record and AFC playoff berth.

Josh Edwards, a CBS Sports NFL draft analyst, recently offered his two cents on Love and where he sees him likely landing in the first round of the draft.

"He has a strong arm and throws with nice touch inconsistently. Love is capable of throwing from unique arm angles and shows good mobility, which is where the comparisons to Patrick Mahomes originate. Utah State lost a lot of production from 2018 to 2019 but it is still concerning to see such a dip in numbers. He should be able to adapt to players that had already been in the program and trained with him leading up to the season. Jalen Hurts did just fine in less time at Oklahoma. "His upside is tremendous but his lows are frustrating. His team was clearly outmatched at times last season and his decision-making fell off a cliff in those scenarios. He needs to be more even keel. With all of that being said, I have a hard time envisioning him getting out of the first round. I see him going anywhere from No. 9 to No. 24 overall."

The uncertainties regarding Love's potential as a starting NFL quarterback may lead to him being available when the Patriots are on the clock with the 23rd overall pick. This scenario played itself out during CBS Sports HQ's fifth and final mock draft, with the Patriots selecting Love with their first-round pick.

While Burrow, Tua, and Herbert will likely be drafted by teams that compiled losing records last season, it now appears like a possibility that Love may wind up in New England, playing under the most accomplished coach in NFL history in Bill Belichick. That is assuming that Belichick does not agree with the unnamed NFC executive, as well as the other scouts and analysts that are currently down on Love's NFL potential.