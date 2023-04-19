The Kansas City Chiefs may be looking to give Patrick Mahomes a new pass-catching weapon later this month in the NFL Draft. Before they ultimately decide to make that pick, however, it looks like they're letting their MVP quarterback test drive at least one of the top receiver prospects: Zay Flowers. The Boston College wide receiver is in Texas on Wednesday to work out with Mahomes at the request of the Chiefs, according to ESPN.

This is a tad uncommon. While clubs routinely work out prospects, it's rare that the team brings in their quarterback and has the two go through a throwing session. It's also unknown if this is a private workout between just Flowers and Mahomes or if it is open to other Chiefs coaches, scouts, etc.

Before this last-minute request, Flowers -- who is CBS Sports' No. 2 wide receiver prospect -- had thought his pre-draft process was over following a visit with the Titans on Tuesday. However, when it's the defending Super Bowl champions and Mahomes on the other line, you squeeze that workout into your schedule. Flowers has been a popular man during the pre-draft process. On top of this latest workout with Mahomes on Wednesday and a visit with Tennessee on Tuesday, he has logged top 30 visits with the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.

As it relates to the Chiefs, they did see JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman depart in free agency this offseason. Currently, the wide receiver position is headlined by Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, so they do seem to be in need of another high-upside pass catcher like Flowers.

The question for Kansas City will center around whether or not Flowers will be on the board when they are on the clock at No. 31 overall. In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has Flowers being taken at No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, fellow CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso has Flowers coming off the board at No. 25 to the Giants. So, it does seem like the Chiefs would need to trade up into the 20s to have a realistic shot at Flowers if he is the wide receiver they covet.

At Boston College, Flowers caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine to go along with a 1.53 10-yard split.