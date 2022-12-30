Allen Lazard is a little lighter in the wallet as he steps into Week 17. The Green Bay Packers wideout was fined $10,609 by the NFL for taunting following an impressive block against the Dolphins where he took down three Miami defenders at the same time, according to Pro Football Talk.

Following the takedown, Lazard could be seen looking back at the trio of Dolphins players on the ground and counting to three with his fingers. He wasn't flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in during the game but upon review, the NFL deemed his action enough to warrant a fine.

The play itself came during the fourth quarter of Green Bay's eventual 26-20 win over the Dolphins. Lazard's block helped spring running back Aaron Jones free for an 18-yard gain that put the Packers in the red zone where they'd eventually kick a field goal to go up by six.

"Honestly, it was kind of a play that we really emphasized that week of the different looks we could get on how my job or assignment could change potentially," Lazard said of the block, via the official team website. "If I wasn't there, probably all three would've been able to be there to stop the play. But because they were in the same gap and close to each other, it was just an easy play for me to make."

Lazard finished the game with five catches on a team-high 11 targets for 61 yards to go along with the block.

"That's what got him on the field a bunch when he was a third and fourth guy, and that's what keeps him on the field and makes us love him so much. Because he gives up his body like that, consistently," Aaron Rodgers said of Lazard. "You want your best players to be your best people, and Allen definitely is one of our best people—and he proves it week after week by doing things like that."

While that block may have cost Lazard some dough, it did help springboard the Packers to a much-needed victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. From here, the most logical path for Green Bay to continue this improbable postseason push is to win its remaining two games and have either the Commanders lose one of their final two games or have the Giants lose out.