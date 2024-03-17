The New England Patriots have finally landed a free agent receiver. After missing out on Calvin Ridley, the Patriots have signed former Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn, according to NFL Media.

Osborn was one of the top wideouts that was still available at the start of the second week of free agency. He joined a Patriots receiving corps that includes Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Reagor.

Osborn put up solid numbers in Minnesota despite being part of a crowded receiving corps. He was extremely consistent during his last three years with the Vikings. He caught 50, 60 and 48 passes per year, respectively, over that span with 15 total touchdowns. Osborn especially stood out as a deep threat who helped open things up for teammates Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.

Osborn will likely catch passes from a rookie quarterback this season. The Patriots, who traded quarterback Mac Jones to the Miami Dolphins last week, are expected to select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft. New England has been linked to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who accounted for 50 total touchdowns during his final season with the Tigers.

New England is also expected to select multiple receivers in next month's draft, probably at the end of Day 2 and at the start of Day 3.