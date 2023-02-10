New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner capped his saucy rookie campaign with a well-earned reward, as he was named Defensive Rookie of the Year at NFL Honors on Thursday night. The No. 4 overall pick out of Cincinnati hit the ground running at the next level, and immediately was an elite difference-maker at a premier position.

Gardner recorded 75 combined tackles, two interceptions and a league-leading 20 passes defensed this season. He was named to the Pro Bowl, and was a First Team All-Pro. No rookie cornerback had ever been named First Team All-Pro until this year.

Sauce came into the league beaming with confidence. He said he felt as though he was the "chosen one," and that there was "no way" he could be a bust. Gardner was correct in his assessment of himself. The Jets pass defense was elite in 2022, as they allowed just 189.4 passing yards per game, which ranked third in the NFL, 15 total passing touchdowns, which was tied for first and allowed a passer rating of 80.5, which ranked second.

With this award, the Jets move past the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers for most Defensive Rookie of the Year winners all time. The last Jet to win was defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson in 2013. With wide receiver Garrett Wilson winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, he and Sauce become the third duo from the same team to win both awards. The last time it happened was in 2018, when Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints accomplished the feat.