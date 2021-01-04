The 2021 NFL Playoffs are here with a triple-header set for both Saturday and Sunday. William Hill Sportsbook has revealed its 2021 Wild Card Round NFL odds and the New Orleans Saints (-9.5) are the biggest favorites as they host the Chicago Bears as part of the NFC playoff bracket. The tightest of the NFL spreads for Wild Card Weekend comes in Titans vs. Ravens (-3.5) as Baltimore looks to avenge last season's postseason loss to Tennessee.

The weekend concludes with the Steelers (-4) hosting the Cleveland Browns as part of the AFC playoff bracket. So who should you back with your NFL bets? All of the 2021 Wild Card Round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 Wild Card Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 23-13 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 119-77 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Wild Card Round NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for the 2021 Wild Card Round

One of the top Wild Card Round NFL picks the model recommends: The Steelers (-4) cover against the Browns in an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday evening at Heinz Field. Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 24-22 in Week 17 to help punch its playoff ticket, but the Steelers rested some key players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, in that matchup. The Steelers won 38-7 in the first matchup of the season on Oct. 18.

Though Pittsburgh struggled down the stretch, dropping four of its last five games straight-up, the model is projecting that the Steelers will return to their early-season form in this matchup. Pittsburgh's defense holds Cleveland to just 18 points in the simulations as the Steelers cover almost 60 percent of the time. That impressive defensive performance also helps the under (46.5) hit almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions from the model: The Ravens (-3.5) cover against the Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Revenge has to be at the forefront of Baltimore's mind in this one. Tennessee stunned the Ravens in the playoffs last year and beat the Ravens 30-24 this season.

Baltimore also comes into this game red-hot, winning and covering in five straight. Tennessee, meanwhile, has failed to cover in two straight as its defense has been gashed for a combined 78 points over the past two weeks. Baltimore covers over 50 percent of the time, while the under (54) hits in 60 percent of simulations.

How to make 2021 Wild Card Round NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the NFL Wild Card Round schedule and identified a top Super Bowl contender that gets a huge scare.

NFL odds, matchups for the 2021 NFL Wild Card Round



NFL odds, matchups for the 2021 NFL Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 9

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills (-7, 52)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (-4.5, 43)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team (+8, 46.5)

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (+3.5, 54)

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 47.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (+4, 46.5)