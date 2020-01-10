NFL Playoffs 2020: Ravens vs. Titans odds, spread, picks, bracket predictions from top expert who's 9-1

The Baltimore Ravens are the only team to have reached at least two Super Bowls and not lost at least once. The Ravens reached both without the benefit of home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Now, they have the conference's top seed for the first time as they host the No. 6 Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. It's the fourth all-time playoff meeting between the Titans and Ravens, with Baltimore leading 2-1, and the last postseason meeting was in January 2009.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium. The home side is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Titans odds after the spread opened at 10, while the over-under for total points scored is 47. Before you make any Titans vs. Ravens picks of your own, make sure you check out what SportsLine No. 1 NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Now Tierney has dialed in on Ravens vs. Titans in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2020. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Ravens vs. Titans:

Ravens vs. Titans spread: Baltimore -9.5

Ravens vs. Titans over-under: 47 points

Ravens vs. Titans moneyline: Baltimore -443, Tennessee +343

TEN: Titans are 6-1-1 ATS in their past eight vs. AFC teams

BAL: Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their past five Saturday games

Why the Ravens can cover

Tierney knows the Ravens largely dominated teams during their regular season-ending 12-game winning streak, taking those by an average of nearly 18 points. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was unstoppable, leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and setting a single-season rushing record for a quarterback. In fact, the 2019 Ravens rushed for the most yards in league history and have covered seven straight against AFC competition.

Baltimore had a league-best five players named first-team All-Pro: Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, kicker Justin Tucker, and defensive backs Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. And even though the Ravens were upset at home in last year's playoffs by the Chargers, Baltimore has covered seven of its past eight postseason games.

Why the Titans can cover

Even so, Baltimore is no guarantee to cover the Titans vs. Ravens spread in the NFL Playoffs 2020. The Titans were one of three road teams to win on Wild-Card weekend. And while it's very tough to win in Baltimore, Tennessee will not lack confidence after going to New England and potentially ending the top dynasty in league history with a 20-13 upset. Tennessee's run defense will need to be up to the task to slow the Ravens' rushing attack, but the Titans were stout against the run last week, allowing just 98 yards.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has arguably the toughest running back in the NFL to bring down in Derrick Henry, as the former Heisman Trophy winner is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound tank. New England was the top-ranked overall defense in the league during the regular season, but was gashed for 182 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries by Henry. Those were the most rushing yards allowed by a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team in the postseason. Henry can help the Titans chew clock and keep Jackson off the field. Plus, the Titans have covered six of their past eight games overall.

