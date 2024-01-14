It the best time of the year: the NFL playoffs. For the next three days we have a loaded slate of NFL games for Super Wild Card Weekend.

The only two playoff teams that will not play this weekend are AFC No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens and the NFC No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers, both earning byes and getting to sit back and watch the other 12 teams battle it out.

The playoff action kicked off with the Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns on Saturday and the action for the first round of the postseason will conclude with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Some players are making their first playoff appearance, like Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, while others are frequent entrants in the postseason, like Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Whether it is their first time in the playoffs, or they are veterans, they all have one hope of making it to the Super Bowl and this weekend is the first step towards that goal.

The players need to execute at the highest level to get a win this weekend, but before they step onto the field, they set the tone of their day with their pregame outfit. Here are some of the best looks so far:

Mahomes looks locked in.

I doubt Tua rocks the Timbs much in Miami. Tagovailoa grew up in Hawaii, played in Alabama during college and has played in Florida for his entire NFL career, so dressing warm for this weather was crucial for someone who is not as used to playing in tundra-like weather.

Kelce is sporting leather, perhaps faux leather, pants, a checkered fuzzy jacket and sunglasses, looking like a rockstar.

Do we think Mike McDaniel had to go out and buy this teddy bear jacket this week?

The talk of the NFL world this week is how cold it will be in Kansas City, with the wind chill expect to make the temperature feel like -30 degrees Fahrenheit, yet it seems like someone did not get the weather memo.

Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah somehow elevated his own outfit game, which is always elite.

Cleveland's Myles Garrett is looking dapper before facing the Texans.

Siaki Ika delivered when it comes to his pregame look.

Tyreek Hill is making his first visit to Arrowhead Stadium since he was traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins. He knows what it is like to play in the cold Kansas City weather, but admitted he was feeling cold walking into the stadium. He went with a comfortable look for his highly anticipated return and considering how cold he said he was, maybe should have added a coat.

Over all, I love this look.