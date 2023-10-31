With Kirk Cousins out for the year, the Minnesota Vikings are acquiring veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the NFL's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirms.

Dobbs, who was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Cardinals on Aug. 24, is being traded again after he recently lost his starting job to rookie Clayton Tune. Dobbs started eight games for the Cardinals this season while accumulating a 1-7 record in those games.

Joshua Dobbs ARI • QB • #9 CMP% 62.8 YDs 1569 TD 8 INT 5 YD/Att 5.9 View Profile

The 28-year-old quarterback is now headed to Minnesota after Cousins tore his Achilles during this past Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Despite losing Cousins, the Vikings held on to win the game while evening their record to 4-4 after a 1-3 start. Rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall replaced Cousins on Sunday and went 3 of 4 for 23 yards.

In Dobbs, the Vikings are getting a veteran quarterback who has seven years of NFL experience. Dobbs started his career in Pittsburgh before receiving his first two career regular season starts with the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

An actual rocket scientist, Dobbs has had several internships with NASA. He earned a degree in aerospace engineering at Tennessee while also going 3-0 in bowl games as the Volunteers' quarterback.