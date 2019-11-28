NFL Week 13 QB Power Rankings: Ryan Tannehill is playing like a top-10 quarterback for the Titans

The narrative of Ryan Tannehill's career up until this season was a story that began with promise, but ultimately ended where disappointment and regret collide.

It went something like this: The former wide receiver, who transitioned to quarterback at Texas A&M before the Dolphins selected him with the eighth-overall pick in the 2012 draft, was repeatedly on the cusp of becoming the franchise quarterback Miami has been so desperate for since the days of Dan Marino, but he always failed to make the leap. The narrative said that if (alleged) quarterback whisperer and offensive guru Adam Gase couldn't fix Tannehill, nobody could. It said that Tannehill's failure to ascend ultimately cost Gase his job in Miami. And so, the Dolphins finally decided they'd seen enough from Tannehill. In March, they shipped him off to Nashville, where Tannehill took on the role of backup to Marcus Mariota, even though the Dolphins didn't have a viable option to replace him.

Tannehill, the Titans' QB1 since Week 7 after Mariota finally lost his grip on the starting job, appears to be in the process of rewriting that narrative -- and it doesn't hurt that Gase's first year in New York with Sam Darnold has been, at times, a disaster. It's only been five starts, but in those five starts, Tannehill has played like a top-10 quarterback of the 2019 season. As a result, he's playing himself into a starting job next year, whether that be in Nashville with the Titans or in Chicago with the Bears or wth any of the other franchises that are so desperate for an upgrade at quarterback.

I know what you're thinking. You're thinking that I'm overreacting. That the same size is too small to declare Tannehill a top-10 quarterback. You're not wrong. It has only been five starts. This shouldn't be, by any means, considered a prediction that Tannehill will go on to become the next Marino or sustain his current run of play. It's merely an evaluation of how Tannehill has played since he replaced Mariota. It's giving credit where credit is due.

In his five starts, Tannehill has completed 71 percent of his passes, averaged 255.2 yards per game, thrown 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, and accumulated a 114.9 passer rating. What's particularly impressive is that he's averaged 9.3 yards per attempt as the starter. His career yards per attempt prior to this season rested at 7.0. That's a drastic and shocking improvement for a quarterback who entered the NFL the same season Joe Flacco led the Ravens to a championship and Adrian Peterson won MVP with the Vikings.

So, what's changed? For one, Tannehill is throwing the ball downfield more frequently. He's averaging 9.2 air yards per attempt, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Only five quarterbacks -- Matthew Stafford, Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, and Patrick Mahomes -- throw the ball deeper on average and three of those quarterbacks are in the MVP conversation (not to mention, Stafford was playing at an MVP level before an injury wrecked his season). Last season with Gase in Miami, Tannehill averaged 7.9 air yards per attempt. In 2016 (we're skipping 2017 because he missed the entire season with a torn ACL), he averaged 8.1 air yards per attempt.

Even though he's pushing the ball downfield, his accuracy hasn't suffered. His 71 completion percentage as a starter is 8.2 percent higher than his career completion percentage coming into this season. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he leads the league in completion percentage above expectation at 9.4 percent. The next closest quarterback? Kirk Cousins, another quarterback on the fringes of the MVP race, at 7.2 percent. By that measure, Tannehill's been the most accurate quarterback in football by a wide margin.

The Titans deserve credit for designing a quarterback-friendly offense. That might sound obvious and not worthy of praise, but it's not like every team does that -- we're looking at you, Dallas. Crucially, Tannehill's athleticism has been weaponized. He's already rushed for three touchdowns and eight first downs.

He used his legs to pick up a first down on the Titans' first snap on Sunday.

NFL Game Pass

Later, he scored a touchdown with his legs. And it was awesome.

NFL Game Pass

But he's not overly reliant on his legs like, say, Josh Allen. Notice in the play below how he kept his eyes downfield even while he navigated a treacherous pocket. He wound up finding Adam Humphries for an 8-yard gain in the red zone. It was an understated yet brilliant play.

NFL Game Pass

Something should stick out about all three of those plays. They came off play-action. With Tannehill, the Titans have smartly used play-action at a high clip. And it's working, which should come as no surprise given play-action works well with almost any quarterback.

Citing data from Pro Football Focus, The Ringer's Danny Kelly noted earlier this week that Tannehill has posted a 123.2 passer rating (seventh) and is averaging 13.3 yards per attempt on play-action passes. According to The Ringer's Robert Mays, the Titans used play-action against the Jaguars on 64 percent of Tannehill's dropbacks. On those plays, Tannehill went a perfect 10 of 10 and averaged 21.9 yards per attempt.

Below, note his timing and ball placement, which prevented the underneath defender from deflecting the pass and allowed his target to make a catch without breaking stride, affording him the opportunity to pick up yards after the catch:

NFL Game Pass

It hasn't been all good, of course. Nobody is saying Tannehill is suddenly Patrick Mahomes or Russell Wilson. His interception rate of 2.6 ranks as the 10th highest. In the interest of preemptively responding to those who will watch the clips above and say something about cherrypicking, here's a downfield miss from Sunday's game that might've resulted in a touchdown if Tannehill hadn't overthrown it.

NFL Game Pass

But Tannehill is playing like a top-10 quarterback right now. He hasn't played enough to qualify for most of Football Outsiders' advanced metrics, but if he did qualify, he'd rank sixth in DVOA, which measures value per play. Also of note: He's doing all of this behind the league's worst pass-blocking offensive line. Only Mariota has been sacked at a higher rate than Tannehill.

As a result of Tannehill's ascent, the Titans are a scoring machine. They're averaging 29.4 points per game with Tannehill as their starter. As a result of their offensive outburst, they're suddenly in the playoff mix. They've won four of their five games with Tannehill to boost their record to 6-5. They have the same record as the Steelers, who occupy the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC, and they're only a game behind the Texans for first place in the AFC South.

Perhaps more importantly, at least for Tannehill, he's proven that he deserves a chance to start somewhere next year. With so many teams looking for upgrades at the sport's most important position, he should get that chance -- the chance to keep playing football and in the process, finish rewriting the narrative of his career.

In this week's edition of quarterback power rankings, I have Tannehill ranked No. 10. That's partly due to the horrific week so many quarterbacks endured -- such as Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Carson Wentz -- but it's also due to Tannehill himself.

Before we move onto the rest of the power rankings, a reminder of the rules:

One quarterback per team. Whichever quarterback started in Week 12 will be the quarterback selected.

Whichever quarterback started in Week 12 will be the quarterback selected. Recent success matters more than past success . These are power rankings. That's why you won't see Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, at No. 1. We're valuing performances this season more than performances in previous seasons. We're valuing performances last week more than performances four weeks ago. As a result, don't be surprised if the rankings fluctuate in a major way each week.

. These are power rankings. That's why you won't see Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, at No. 1. We're valuing performances this season more than performances in previous seasons. We're valuing performances last week more than performances four weeks ago. As a result, don't be surprised if the rankings fluctuate in a major way each week. But reputation and history do matter, because they're tools we're using to predict future success. All-time greats get a bit of a boost.

because they're tools we're using to predict future success. All-time greats get a bit of a boost. There's more to the rankings than wins and losses. Wins are not a quarterback stat. While we're definitely taking into account wins and losses, it's not the only thing that matters. You'll see a ton of other stats listed -- like DYAR, DVOA, and total QBR. For an explainer on those stats, click right here. Yes, the eye test matters too.

Onto the rankings.