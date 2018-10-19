NFL Week 7 odds, picks: Redskins cover vs. Cowboys and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

I hate ties.

I hate wearing them, but I really hate the other kind in sports, and I especially hate them when picking games.

I now have three of them with my best bets here. Three out of 30 picks. That's 10 percent of the games ending as pushes.

As a negative guy, I look at them as bad things. The positive crowd will say it's better than losing, and it is but it doesn't seem that way.

I went 2-2-1 with my picks as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate Super Contest. That has my record at 12-15-3.

The good news is I don't like the card this week. That means I'll probably end up with a sweep.

It's time to turn things around.

No more ties, please. I can feel a 5-0 record coming.

This is a classic battle between the Ravens defense and Drew Brees and the Saints offense. I think the Ravens' blitz-heavy defense will get after Brees in this game. They will attack from all angles, leading to turnovers. Brees has never defeated the Ravens and he won't here either as the Ravens win and cover.

This line looks funny to me. It has to be an overreaction to what the Cowboys did last week against the Jaguars. That's why I think there is value in laying the points here. The Redskins defense is good and the Cowboys haven't been great on the road, going 0-3. Take the Redskins.

Bills (+7.5) at Colts

Should the Colts be laying this many points to any team? No chance. The Bills have played really good defense and will show that here. I know Derek Anderson is playing at quarterback for the Bills, but he can make a play or two down the field. Take the points.

Why are the Dolphins getting points here? They shouldn't be. The Lions are coming off a bye, but the Dolphins did some good things last week with Brock Osweiler. He will do so again here, but this will be a Frank Gore/Kenyan Drake game. The Dolphins will run through a soft Lions run defense. Grab the points.

Giants (+5.5) at Falcons

The Giants have had issues on offense at times this season, but the Falcons will be the perfect tonic. Eli Manning will put to rest some of the critics here. But the Falcons will get their points as well. The Falcons will win a shootout, but the Giants will get the cover.