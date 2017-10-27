NFL Week 8 picks, predictions, and odds: Pro bettors all over Redskins, Vikings

Before you bet on any NFL game this week, you'll want to know to what the "sharps" are picking. They're the guys who make their entire living betting sports. Following their lead is one of the best ways to cash in huge on this week's slate of games.

SportsLine tapped into its Vegas sources to see which NFL teams the sharps are on this week. What it found out: They're loving the Minnesota Vikings against the Cleveland Browns.

Sharps have found value recently in inflated lines in games involving the Browns such as their cover (+5.5) against the Titans last week. That's not the case this week, as the smart money has rolled in for Minnesota at multiple sportsbooks.

When the London game opened for betting, pros hammered Minnesota for max bets. That sent the line spiraling from Vikings -7.5 to -9.5.

"Minnesota jumped right out of the gate with sharp money backing it," BookMaker odds consultant Scott Cooley told SportsLine. "Hue Jackson better have packed his best bag of tricks on the flight to England because the Vikings defense is going to eat DeShone Kizer alive."

The pros are also all over Washington this week against the favored Cowboys, creating some of the biggest line movement of the week. Sharps jumped on Washington, pushing the line down from -2.5 to -1.5. And there could be even more movement to come.

"The public loves the Cowboys after the way they looked last week -- to be fair, they always love Dallas," Cooley told SportsLine, referring to Dallas' 40-10 rout of the 49ers. "But the wiseguy money we've taken has been on Washington. This could end up at -1, but at least we'll have the squares to offset the sharps."

While the public sees a beat-up Washington team coming off a tough loss to Philadelphia, the pros are focused on the history of this series. The underdog is 25-9 in the past 34 meetings.

The pros also are also pounding one side for Sunday's big Texans-Seahawks game hard, causing bookmakers to move their lines.

