Unless an NFL game is being played inside a dome, there is always the potential for weather to be a factor, and those chances increase as the season moves toward the colder months. In Week 8, multiple games could be impacted by rain and/or wind, and there's even a chance we'll see our first snow game of the season.

A rough weather forecast can change a team's game plan. The passing game could be impacted by rain and fumbles could occur more often as the ball becomes slippery, while strong winds can throw passes off target.

As for that snow game, there's a winter storm warning in effect in Denver from Saturday morning until Sunday early afternoon. Heavy snowfall is expected, especially Saturday afternoon and night, and total accumulations are expected to be between six and 14 inches. The Broncos host the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Here's more on that game and other games where weather could be a factor.

(Weather reports from weather.com)

Jaguars at Steelers

Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Weather forecast: High of 60, low of 48, cloudy with periods of rain

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 80% chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 58 degrees

Wind factor: 6 mph

Jets at Giants

Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Weather forecast: High of 56, low of 52, rain showers in the morning, steady rain in the afternoon

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 84% chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 55 degrees

Wind factor: 5-10 mpg

Patriots at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy in the morning, showers possible late in the day, 67% humidity, high of 84, low of 77

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 11% chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 84 degrees

Wind factor: 15 mph

Vikings at Packers

Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Weather forecast: Overcast, high of 41, low of 25, 68% humidity

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 9% chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 41 degrees

Wind factor: 8 mph

Chiefs at Broncos

Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Weather forecast: Low of 11 degrees, high of 28, 90% of snow Saturday night with three to five inches of snow expected

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 89% chance of snow

Temperature at kickoff: 27 degrees

Wind factor: 6 mph