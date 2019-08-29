NFL's former all-time leading scorer offers to help Carli Lloyd with NFL kicking career

The potential of United States Women's National Team legend Carli Lloyd kicking for an NFL team has become more and more serious in recent days. According to her trainer, Lloyd has generated interest from multiple NFL teams after video emerged of Lloyd drilling a 55-yard field goal on uprights half as wide as standard NFL goal posts. Lloyd herself has also indicated that she's taking the possibility seriously, discussing it with her trainer and her husband.

"I am having discussions with my husband and James about the reality of playing in the NFL," Lloyd told Fox Sports via email. "They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I'm seriously considering it, as it's a challenge (and) I would probably enjoy it."

Now, Lloyd has received an offer for even more guidance -- this one from an NFL legend who until recently was the league's all-time leading scorer. Morten Andersen, the Hall of Fame kicker for the Saints, Falcons, Giants, Chiefs, and Vikings, posted a video to Twitter this week where he offered to help Lloyd prepare for a long NFL career, should she want one.

"If you want to know what it's like to kick in the NFL for 25 years, contact me and I'd love to work with you," Andersen said. "Go get it."

Lloyd is still a member of the USWNT and Sky Blue FC of the NWSL, and the reason she had to decline an opportunity to kick in a preseason game last week was because the USWNT had a friendly against Portugal that night. And Lloyd does not want to just rush into a potential kicking career. She needs to get proper training, adjust her technique, and really put in the proper effort if she's going to make the move.

"I think I definitely could do it with the right practice and the right technique and get my steps down and figure all that out," Lloyd told NBC Sports Philadelphia last week. "But I don't want to go in there blindly. I want to actually attempt to do it (the right way), but I know that I definitely could do it, because anything I set my mind to do I can do it and I actually do kick balls for a living. So, yeah, it's all about the technique, and we'll see what happens, but I'm now entertaining the idea."