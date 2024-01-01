The Baltimore Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Sunday in convincing fashion, defeating the Miami Dolphins, 56-19. Lamar Jackson may have clinched his second MVP with 321 passing yards and five touchdowns, while the defense picked off Tua Tagovailoa twice.

This marked the Ravens' fifth-straight win by at least 14 points vs. teams entering the week at least three games over .500. That ties the longest streak of its kind in NFL history. There's no doubt the Ravens are playing their best football at the right time, which is why they are a favorite to hoist the Lombardi next month.

Following Baltimore's dominant victory, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. spoke to the Ravens locker room and made a declaration that caught the attention of his teammates.

"This is a great feeling," Beckham said. "This is probably the best team -- not probably, this is the best team I've ever been on from the top to the bottom."

His comments were met with audible reactions from Ravens players. A reason why is probably because OBJ has made the playoffs with three different teams. That includes the Los Angeles Rams back in 2021, who went 12-5 and won the Super Bowl. OBJ was on his way to potentially winning Super Bowl MVP that year, but tore his ACL in the big game after catching two passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Baltimore has a chance to record its second-ever 14-win season with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. This is also the second time the Ravens have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Baltimore did so in 2019 while Jackson won MVP. However, the Ravens were upset by the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.