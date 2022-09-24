Green Bay Packers receiver Sammy Watkins was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the team announced Saturday. The 29-year-old will miss a minimum of four games before he is eligible to return. Watkins is set to miss games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, New York Giants and New York Jets, and would first be eligible to return on Oct. 23 against the Washington Commanders.

Watson finished with three catches for 93 yards in Week 2, helping the Packers defeat the Chicago Bears for their first win of the season.

With Watkins out, Green Bay will look to Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as well as rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Juwann Winfree was also promoted from the practice squad.

The Packers are already struggling on offense losing star receiver Davante Adams this summer to the Las Vegas Raiders.

This offseason, quarterback Aaron Rodgers discussed the offensive changes, saying that the young receivers need to step up. After losing their first game 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers said "we knew there was going to be growing pains."

With Watkins out, this presents another obstacle for the Packers as they get ready to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers this week.

The Packers acquired Watkins this year and knew the risk they were taking with the injury-prone player. The veteran has not played a full season since entering the NFL in 2014.