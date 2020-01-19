Packers vs. 49ers odds, spread: 2020 NFC Championship Game picks, best predictions from model on 96-65 run

Teams that know how to win championships face off in the 2020 NFC Championship Game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have won 13 league championships, including four Super Bowls (1966, 1967, 1996 and 2010), while the 49ers have five Super Bowl rings, winning titles in 1981, 1984, 1988, 1989 and 1994. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Packers are 4-1 in Super Bowls, while the 49ers are 5-1.

Kickoff is at 6:40 p.m. ET. San Francisco is favored by eight in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds for the 2020 NFL Playoffs, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5.

49ers vs. Packers spread: Niners -8

49ers vs. Packers over-under: 46.5 points

49ers vs. Packers money line: Packers +284, 49ers -357

Packers +284, 49ers -357 GB: Packers allow only 19.8 points per game

SF: Niners have the top pass defense in the NFL (169.2 yards per game)

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has gotten its rushing attack going. In the divisional round win over Minnesota, the 49ers rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries. The 47 rushing attempts were the most in a playoff game in franchise history, while the 186 rushing yards were the fifth-most gained in a postseason game.

Running back Tevin Coleman led the offensive attack with 22 carries for 105 yards and two TDs. It was his first career 100-yard game in the postseason and marked his first career two-touchdown playoff game. Coleman was the first Niners player to rush for more than 100 yards in a postseason game since Colin Kaepernick went for 130 on Jan. 19, 2014.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers are no strangers to postseason success, posting a 35-22 all-time playoff record for a .614 winning percentage. Only the New England Patriots are better at 37-21 (.638). Green Bay has also played in the third-most playoff games in league history (57). Only Dallas (63) and Pittsburgh (61) have played more.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be a force in the postseason. In the divisional round win over the Seattle Seahawks, Rodgers threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 113.7. Rodgers has multiple touchdown passes in his last six postseason games, extending the longest streak in franchise history.

How to make 49ers vs. Packers picks

