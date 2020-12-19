We have some Saturday football on deck in Week 15 and it'll be the Carolina Panthers visiting the Green Bay Packers in the evening time slot. Aaron Rodgers and company come into this game extremely hot, winning five of their last six, and are now sitting as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, the road hasn't been too kind to the Panthers, who are 4-9 on the season and are tied for last place in the NFC South. Part of Carolina's struggles have been due to the injury bug biting this team dramatically, especially in the backfield as Christian McCaffrey has only been active for three games this season. He's doubtful for Week 15.

In this space, we're going to dive into all the different betting angles that this game has to offer. On top of the basics (spread, total), we'll also pick out a few player props that have caught our eye and go over how the lines have shifted throughout the week. All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 19 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

TV: NFLN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Panthers (4-9) at Packers (10-3)

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -8 Bet Now

Some confidence does seem to be shifting in the direction of the Panthers as the line has dipped to Packers -8 on the morning of this matchup after opening at Packers -9. That could be due to Carolina's strong history as an underdog, covering in seven of their last eight in that setting. Teddy Bridgewater also has a strong record as a road underdog, going 17-2 ATS in his career. That said, it's hard to imagine Carolina truly going toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers at the moment. Over this three-game winning streak for Green Bay, the veteran quarterback is making a late MVP push, totaling 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. In his career, Rodgers is 20-3 SU and 17-6 ATS at home in December.

Projected score: Green Bay 28, Carolina 17

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Over 51.5 Bet Now

This total has largely held true throughout the week, only ticking up a half-point after opening at 51 on Monday. The Panthers have gone 1-7 in their last eight games, and Carolina's defense has allowed 30.6 points per game in those seven losses. Meanwhile, Green Bay leads the NFL in scoring offense this season with an average of 31.5 points per game. They've scored 30-plus points in four straight games, which is tied with Tennessee for the longest active streak in the NFL. While a lot of the numbers point to this game trending Over, there's a realistic path where this game goes Under. If Green Bay can secure an early lead, they could take their foot off the gas some and kill clock while they roll to victory.

Projected total: 45

Player Props

Davante Adams anytime touchdown (-188). If Aaron Rodgers is throwing touchdowns, it's more often than not falling into the arms of Adams. He only has two games this season where he hasn't found the end zone and has scored at least one touchdown in eight straight coming into Week 15.

Mike Davis total rushing + receiving yards: Over 81.5 (-115). With Christian McCaffrey likely sidelined again (officially listed as doubtful), Mike Davis has himself an intriguing matchup. The Packers have been susceptible against the run, allowing 4.6 yards per carry heading into this matchup. While a Green Bay onslaught of scoring early may force Carolina to give up the run game a bit, Davis is a proven pass-catcher out of the backfield. Over his 10 starts this season, Davis is averaging 81.4 yards per game from scrimmage.

Teddy Bridgewater total passing completions: Over 23.5 (-130). This is right around Bridgewater's season average, but has had five games this year where he's gone over this total. I expect Carolina to be playing from behind in this matchup, which will force the offense to drop back and pass more often than not. Those added opportunities for Bridgewater trend favorably to the Over.

Aaron Rodgers total passing touchdowns: Over 2.5 (+105). The Packers superstar has thrown for three or more touchdowns in seven of his last eight games. Carolina has also allowed 23 passing touchdowns this season, which is the sixth-highest mark in the league.