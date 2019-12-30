Pat Shurmur reportedly fired by Giants after compiling 9-23 record in two seasons

The New York Giants have fired head coach Pat Shurmur, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Shurmur had compiled a 9-23 record over the past two seasons, including a 3-9 record in the division.

New York has been a franchise in transition over the past two years. The team parted with key veterans such as cornerback Janoris Jenkins, defensive tackle Damon Harrison, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., safety Landon Collins and defensive end Olivier Vernon. They drafted quarterback Daniel Jones No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, which signaled the end of the Eli Manning era as well.

The Giants' offense ranked in the bottom of the NFL in yardage and points per game this season.

Shumur joined the team after serving as tight ends coach and offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. He had previously served as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles and head coach of the Browns. He accumulated the exact same record in two seasons as a head coach in Cleveland as he did with the Giants.

Shurmur, 54, took over for Ben McAdoo. The next hire will be the 21st head coach in team history. Outside of Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, there have not been any potential names linked to the Giants vacancy. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora noted that any potential candidate may have reservations about working with general manager Dave Gettleman. For now, Gettleman remains with the organization. It was not long ago that New York was competing for the Super Bowl. The Giants are undoubtedly eager to return to the conversation.

The team is slated to draft No. 4 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, and we laid out the team needs and picks specifically for the G-Men.

The Giants join the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and presumably the Dallas Cowboys in the head coaching pool.