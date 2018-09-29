Patriots cut former Browns first-rounder Corey Coleman for the second time in two weeks

At this point, the New England Patriots might just be playing games with the rest of the NFL.

On Sept. 10, just over a week after their rival Buffalo Bills released wide receiver Corey Coleman, the Patriots worked out the former first-round draft pick. A day later, they signed him. Less than a week after that, they cut Coleman themselves. Three days later, they re-signed him to their practice squad.

Now, with their Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins fast approaching and Julian Edelman's return from a four-game suspension coming right after that, the Patriots have parted ways with Coleman yet again, releasing him on Saturday, the team announced.

New England has been churning through wide receivers ever since trading Brandin Cooks and failing to re-sign Danny Amendola this offseason. Eric Decker, Kenny Britt and Jordan Matthews all came and went before the team landed Josh Gordon from the Cleveland Browns, while former Indianapolis Colts castoff Phillip Dorsett was forced into a big role early on. With Gordon potentially set to make his Patriots debut Sunday and Edelman on the way back, New England apparently deemed Coleman expendable again.

Coleman's first departure from the Patriots came when New England acquired Gordon, his former Browns teammate. Just two months ago, Coleman was still fighting for a job in Cleveland, which drafted him 15th overall in 2016. Since then, he's had a whirlwind of a season, going to the Buffalo Bills in a trade on Aug. 5 and lasting less than a month before his release.

In two seasons with the Browns, the former Baylor standout totaled 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns.