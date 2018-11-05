Patriots' Julian Edelman dons hat with Star of David to honor Pittsburgh shooting victims

After the Patriots' Sunday night win over the Packers, wide receiver Julian Edelman wore an Israel hat from the World Baseball Classic with a Star of David on it to pay tribute to the victims of the deadly shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Edelman, who is Jewish himself, denounced the attack and let those impacted by the shooting know that he's with them.

Julian Edelman explains his hat and why he is wearing it: To show support to Pittsburgh and the Jewish Community. pic.twitter.com/XsodGEVBRG — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 5, 2018

"You know, I'm just letting the people out in Pittsburgh know I'm thinking about them," Edelman told reporters after the game. "I'm sending vibes and they're in our prayers. It was a big hit to the community, and it's uncalled for. So, I'm just letting let them know: 'Hey, I'm behind you and I'm supporting.'"

In the aftermath of the shooting, Pittsburgh's sports franchises have rallied in support of the victims and their families.

Ben Roethlisberger wore cleats on Sunday that said "Stronger Than Hate," which has become a popular rallying cry around Pittsburgh in the wake of the anti-Semitic shooting. The Steelers and Penguins had logos that incorporated the Star of David as well, supporting the Jewish community, and Steelers players attended the funerals of David and Cecil Rosenthal, who were brothers of the team's former communications manager.