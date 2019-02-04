Patriots win 2019 Super Bowl: Julian Edelman's game for the ages leads New England to sixth championship

ATLANTA -- Last year, during Super Bowl LII in Minnesota, Julian Edelman had a great seat for the game. He was in the stands.

While the Patriots were playing the Eagles, Edelman could only watch as he was out for the season with a torn ACL. It was a frustrating experience, especially since the Eagles won 41-33.

Edelman had a much better view for Super Bowl LIII.

The 32-year-old receiver was the star for the Patriots in their 13-3 victory against the Rams on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He finished with 10 catches for 141 yards on 12 targets, and the Rams didn't have an answer for him all game.

That's typically been the case for Edelman all season, no matter the opponent. After coming back from last year's torn ACL and a four-game suspension for performance enhancing-drugs, Edelman had 74 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns on 108 targets in the regular season.

He picked up his play in the postseason with 16 catches for 247 yards prior to the Super Bowl, and then he tore apart the Rams. Including the playoffs, he had either a touchdown or at least 90 receiving yards in 12 of 15 games.

Along the way, Edelman also set some playoff milestones, becoming second all-time in postseason receptions (115) and receiving yards (1,412), trailing only Jerry Rice in both categories. Rice has 151 playoff catches and 2,245 postseason receiving yards.

Edelman isn't going to catch Rice. But being No. 2 is impressive, given his career, which started as a college quarterback at Kent State. He was selected by the Patriots with a seventh-round pick in the NFL Draft in 2009 -- only 24 players were drafted after him.

It wasn't until 2013 when Edelman became a significant contributor on offense. During his first four seasons, Edelman was a reserve receiver (he had 69 catches for 714 yards and four touchdowns over that span), but he also spent time on defense and special teams.

Since then, however, Edelman has established himself as one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. And a nightmare for opposing defensive backs.

Just ask the Rams.

Edelman also has three memorable situations in the Super Bowl. He had what ended up as the game-winning catch against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX and one of the most amazing catches in NFL history against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

And now, Edelman had this outstanding performance in Super Bowl LIII. It sure beats watching the game from the stands.